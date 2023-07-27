Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) (the “Company” or “Pacific Premier”), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $57.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $62.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, and net income of $69.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company’s return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.09%, return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 8.11%, and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) was 12.66%, compared to 1.15%, 8.87%, and 13.89%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023, and 1.29%, 10.10%, and 16.07%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022. Total assets were $20.75 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $21.36 billion at March 31, 2023, and $21.99 billion at June 30, 2022.

Steven R. Gardner, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of the Company, commented, “We delivered solid results during a challenging second quarter. Our performance reflects our disciplined focus on prudent and proactive risk, liquidity, and capital management, as well as our commitment to expanding our long-term client relationships.

“Our track record of sound enterprise risk management, including the strategic actions we implemented during the first half of last year, has positioned us well in the face of economic uncertainty and turbulence in our industry. We are well-prepared to expand our business when compelling opportunities arise and once risk-adjusted spreads on new loans become more attractive given the dynamics of today’s interest rate environment. As always, our bankers are continuing to provide best-in-class service to our clients.

“I am proud of our team's exceptional efforts during the quarter, focusing not only on existing clients but also cultivating new banking relationships. We anticipate the ongoing uncertainty and industry challenges to continue until the Federal Reserve completes its cycle of tighter monetary policy. Our organization remains committed to providing stability for our clients, communities, and employees while delivering long-term value for our stockholders.”

(1)

Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

2023

 

2023

 

2022

Financial highlights (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

57,636

 

 

$

62,562

 

 

$

69,803

 

Net interest income

 

 

160,092

 

 

 

168,610

 

 

 

172,765

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

 

0.60

 

 

 

0.66

 

 

 

0.73

 

Common equity dividend per share paid

 

 

0.33

 

 

 

0.33

 

 

 

0.33

 

Return on average assets

 

 

1.09

%

 

 

1.15

%

 

 

1.29

%

Return on average equity

 

 

8.11

 

 

 

8.87

 

 

 

10.10

 

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

 

 

12.66

 

 

 

13.89

 

 

 

16.07

 

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (1)

 

 

1.52

 

 

 

1.63

 

 

 

1.77

 

Net interest margin

 

 

3.33

 

 

 

3.44

 

 

 

3.49

 

Cost of deposits

 

 

1.27

 

 

 

0.94

 

 

 

0.06

 

Cost of non-maturity deposits (1)

 

 

0.71

 

 

 

0.54

 

 

 

0.04

 

Efficiency ratio (1)

 

 

54.1

 

 

 

51.7

 

 

 

49.0

 

Noninterest expense as a percent of average assets

 

 

1.91

 

 

 

1.87

 

 

 

1.83

 

Total assets

 

$

20,747,883

 

 

$

21,361,564

 

 

$

21,993,919

 

Total deposits

 

 

16,539,875

 

 

 

17,207,810

 

 

 

18,084,613

 

Non-maturity deposits as a percent of total deposits

 

 

81.4

%

 

 

82.6

%

 

 

92.0

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits

 

 

35.6

 

 

 

36.1

 

 

 

38.3

 

Loan-to-deposit ratio

 

 

82.3

 

 

 

82.4

 

 

 

83.2

 

Book value per share

 

$

29.71

 

 

$

29.58

 

 

$

29.01

 

Tangible book value per share (1)

 

 

19.79

 

 

 

19.61

 

 

 

18.86

 

Tangible common equity ratio

 

 

9.59

%

 

 

9.20

%

 

 

8.52

%

Total capital ratio

 

 

17.24

 

 

 

16.33

 

 

 

14.41

 

____________________

(1)

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

 

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $160.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $8.5 million, or 5.1%, from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to a higher cost of funds as a result of the current interest rate environment and lower average loans and investment securities balances, partially offset by higher yields on average interest-earning assets.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 decreased 11 basis points to 3.33%, from 3.44% in the prior quarter. The lower net interest margin was due to a higher cost of funds, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets and higher loan prepayment fees.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $12.7 million, or 7.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was attributable to a higher cost of funds and lower average loans and investment securities balances, partially offset by higher yields on average interest-earning assets.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2023

 

March 31, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Average
Yield/
Cost

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Average
Yield/
Cost

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Average
Yield/
Cost

Assets

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,433,137

 

$

16,600

 

4.65

%

 

$

1,335,611

 

$

13,594

 

4.13

%

 

$

702,663

 

$

1,211

 

0.69

%

Investment securities

 

 

3,926,568

 

 

25,936

 

2.64

 

 

 

4,165,681

 

 

26,791

 

2.57

 

 

 

4,254,961

 

 

17,560

 

1.65

 

Loans receivable, net (1) (2)

 

 

13,927,145

 

 

182,852

 

5.27

 

 

 

14,394,775

 

 

180,958

 

5.10

 

 

 

14,919,182

 

 

164,455

 

4.42

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

$

19,286,850

 

$

225,388

 

4.69

 

 

$

19,896,067

 

$

221,343

 

4.51

 

 

$

19,876,806

 

$

183,226

 

3.70

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

$

10,797,708

 

$

53,580

 

1.99

%

 

$

11,104,624

 

$

40,234

 

1.47

%

 

$

10,722,522

 

$

2,682

 

0.10

%

Borrowings

 

 

1,131,465

 

 

11,716

 

4.15

 

 

 

1,319,114

 

 

12,499

 

3.83

 

 

 

933,417

 

 

7,779

 

3.34

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

$

11,929,173

 

$

65,296

 

2.20

 

 

$

12,423,738

 

$

52,733

 

1.72

 

 

$

11,655,939

 

$

10,461

 

0.36

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

$

6,078,543

 

 

 

 

 

$

6,219,818

 

 

 

 

 

$

7,030,205

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

$

160,092

 

 

 

 

 

$

168,610

 

 

 

 

 

$

172,765

 

 

Net interest margin (3)

 

 

 

 

 

3.33

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.44

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.49

%

Cost of deposits (4)

 

 

 

 

 

1.27

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.94

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

Cost of funds (5)

 

 

 

 

 

1.45

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.15

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.22

 

Cost of non-maturity deposits (6)

 

 

 

 

 

0.71

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.54

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

 

161.68

 

 

 

 

 

 

160.15

 

 

 

 

 

 

170.53

 

____________________

(1)

Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs, discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustment of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.

(2)

Interest income includes net discount accretion of $2.9 million, $2.5 million, and $7.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

(3)

Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4)

Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits.

(5)

Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits.

(6)

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

 

Provision for Credit Losses

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $1.5 million of provision expense, compared to $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, and $469,000 for the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses was impacted by changes to the overall size, composition, asset quality trends, and unfunded commitments of the loan portfolio, as well as changes in the Company's macroeconomic forecasts. The decrease in the provision expense for loan losses in the current quarter was primarily attributable to the decrease in loans held for investment.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2023

 

2023

 

2022

Provision for credit losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for loan losses

 

$

610

 

 

$

3,021

 

 

$

3,803

 

Provision for unfunded commitments

 

 

1,003

 

 

 

(189

)

 

 

(3,402

)

Provision for held-to-maturity securities

 

 

(114

)

 

 

184

 

 

 

68

 

Total provision for credit losses

 

$

1,499

 

 

$

3,016

 

 

$

469

 

 

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $20.5 million, a decrease of $647,000 from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a $1.7 million decrease in trust custodial account fees driven by annual tax fees earned during the first quarter, partially offset by a $770,000 increase in other income.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $1.7 million, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $994,000 decrease in trust custodial account fees, a $903,000 decrease in escrow and exchange fees attributable to the lower transaction activity in the commercial real estate market, and a $791,000 decrease in net gain from loan sales, partially offset by an $858,000 increase in other income.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2023

 

2023

 

2022

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan servicing income

 

$

493

 

 

$

573

 

 

$

502

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

2,670

 

 

 

2,629

 

 

 

2,690

 

Other service fee income

 

 

315

 

 

 

296

 

 

 

366

 

Debit card interchange fee income

 

 

914

 

 

 

803

 

 

 

936

 

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

 

 

3,487

 

 

 

3,374

 

 

 

3,240

 

Net gain from sales of loans

 

 

345

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

1,136

 

Net gain (loss) from sales of investment securities

 

 

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

(31

)

Trust custodial account fees

 

 

9,360

 

 

 

11,025

 

 

 

10,354

 

Escrow and exchange fees

 

 

924

 

 

 

1,058

 

 

 

1,827

 

Other income

 

 

2,031

 

 

 

1,261

 

 

 

1,173

 

Total noninterest income

 

$

20,539

 

 

$

21,186

 

 

$

22,193

 

 

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $100.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $708,000 compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to an $869,000 decrease in compensation and benefits from reduced staffing levels and payroll taxes, and a $785,000 decrease in legal and professional services expenses, partially offset by a $758,000 increase in deposit expense driven by higher deposit earnings credit rates.

Noninterest expense increased by $1.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $5.1 million increase in deposit expense driven by higher deposit earnings credit rates, partially offset by a $4.1 million decrease in compensation and benefits from reduced staffing levels.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2023

 

2023

 

2022

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

$

53,424

 

 

$

54,293

 

 

$

57,562

 

Premises and occupancy

 

 

11,615

 

 

 

11,742

 

 

 

11,829

 

Data processing

 

 

7,488

 

 

 

7,265

 

 

 

6,604

 

Other real estate owned operations, net

 

 

8

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

 

FDIC insurance premiums

 

 

2,357

 

 

 

2,425

 

 

 

1,452

 

Legal and professional services

 

 

4,716

 

 

 

5,501

 

 

 

4,629

 

Marketing expense

 

 

1,879

 

 

 

1,838

 

 

 

1,926

 

Office expense

 

 

1,280

 

 

 

1,232

 

 

 

1,252

 

Loan expense

 

 

567

 

 

 

646

 

 

 

1,144

 

Deposit expense

 

 

9,194

 

 

 

8,436

 

 

 

4,081

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

3,055

 

 

 

3,171

 

 

 

3,479

 

Other expense

 

 

5,061

 

 

 

4,695

 

 

 

5,016

 

Total noninterest expense

 

$

100,644

 

 

$

101,352

 

 

$

98,974

 

 

Income Tax

For the second quarter of 2023, income tax expense totaled $20.9 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 26.6%, compared with income tax expense of $22.9 million and an effective tax rate of 26.8% for the first quarter of 2023, and income tax expense of $25.7 million and an effective tax rate of 26.9% for the second quarter of 2022.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans

Loans held for investment totaled $13.61 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $561.5 million, or 4.0%, from March 31, 2023, and a decrease of $1.44 billion, or 9.6%, from June 30, 2022. The decrease from March 31, 2023 was attributable to higher loan prepayments, maturities, and loan sales. The decrease from June 30, 2022 was primarily driven by lower loan fundings due to our disciplined approach around credit risk management and lower loan demand, as well as loan sales.

During the second quarter of 2023, new loan commitments totaled $148.5 million, and loan fundings totaled $71.6 million, compared with $116.8 million in loan commitments and $66.9 million in new loan fundings for the first quarter of 2023, and $1.50 billion in loan commitments and $1.12 billion in new loan fundings for the second quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2023, new origination activity remained muted given the current environment compared to the production levels seen in the second quarter of 2022.

At June 30, 2023, the total loan-to-deposit ratio was 82.3%, consistent with 82.4% and 83.2% at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

The following table presents the primary loan roll-forward activities for total gross loans, including both loans held for investment and loans held for sale, during the quarters indicated:

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

 

2023

 

2022

Beginning gross loan balance before basis adjustment

$

14,223,036

 

 

$

14,740,867

 

 

$

14,745,401

 

New commitments

 

148,482

 

 

 

116,835

 

 

 

1,504,186

 

Unfunded new commitments

 

(76,928

)

 

 

(49,891

)

 

 

(382,478

)

Net new fundings

 

71,554

 

 

 

66,944

 

 

 

1,121,708

 

Purchased loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

710

 

Amortization/maturities/payoffs

 

(582,948

)

 

 

(519,986

)

 

 

(936,893

)

Net draws on existing lines of credit

 

36,393

 

 

 

(53,436

)

 

 

200,255

 

Loan sales

 

(78,349

)

 

 

(803

)

 

 

(23,698

)

Charge-offs

 

(3,986

)

 

 

(3,664

)

 

 

(5,831

)

Transferred to other real estate owned

 

(104

)

 

 

(6,886

)

 

 

 

Net (decrease) increase

 

(557,440

)

 

 

(517,831

)

 

 

356,251

 

Ending gross loan balance before basis adjustment

$

13,665,596

 

 

$

14,223,036

 

 

$

15,101,652

 

Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (1)

 

(53,130

)

 

 

(50,005

)

 

 

(51,087

)

Ending gross loan balance

$

13,612,466

 

 

$

14,173,031

 

 

$

15,050,565

 

____________________

(1)

Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.

 

The following table presents the composition of the loans held for investment as of the dates indicated:

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2023

 

2023

 

2022

Investor loans secured by real estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate (“CRE”) non-owner-occupied

 

$

2,571,246

 

 

$

2,590,824

 

 

$

2,788,715

 

Multifamily

 

 

5,788,030

 

 

 

5,955,239

 

 

 

6,188,086

 

Construction and land

 

 

428,287

 

 

 

420,079

 

 

 

331,734

 

SBA secured by real estate (1)

 

 

38,876

 

 

 

40,669

 

 

 

44,199

 

Total investor loans secured by real estate

 

 

8,826,439

 

 

 

9,006,811

 

 

 

9,352,734

 

Business loans secured by real estate (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

CRE owner-occupied

 

 

2,281,721

 

 

 

2,342,175

 

 

 

2,486,747

 

Franchise real estate secured

 

 

318,539

 

 

 

371,902

 

 

 

387,683

 

SBA secured by real estate (3)

 

 

57,084

 

 

 

60,527

 

 

 

67,191

 

Total business loans secured by real estate

 

 

2,657,344

 

 

 

2,774,604

 

 

 

2,941,621

 

Commercial loans (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

1,744,763

 

 

 

1,967,128

 

 

 

2,295,421

 

Franchise non-real estate secured

 

 

351,944

 

 

 

388,722

 

 

 

415,830

 

SBA non-real estate secured

 

 

9,688

 

 

 

10,437

 

 

 

11,008

 

Total commercial loans

 

 

2,106,395

 

 

 

2,366,287

 

 

 

2,722,259

 

Retail loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

Single family residential (5)

 

 

70,993

 

 

 

70,913

 

 

 

77,951

 

Consumer

 

 

2,241

 

 

 

3,174

 

 

 

4,130

 

Total retail loans

 

 

73,234

 

 

 

74,087

 

 

 

82,081

 

Loans held for investment before basis adjustment (6)

 

 

13,663,412

 

 

 

14,221,789

 

 

 

15,098,695

 

Basis adjustment associated with fair value hedge (7)

 

 

(53,130

)

 

 

(50,005

)

 

 

(51,087

)

Loans held for investment

 

 

13,610,282

 

 

 

14,171,784

 

 

 

15,047,608

 

Allowance for credit losses for loans held for investment

 

 

(192,333

)

 

 

(195,388

)

 

 

(196,075

)

Loans held for investment, net

 

$

13,417,949

 

 

$

13,976,396

 

 

$

14,851,533

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total unfunded loan commitments

 

$

2,202,647

 

 

$

2,413,169

 

 

$

2,872,934

 

Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value

 

$

2,184

 

 

$

1,247

 

 

$

2,957

 

____________________

(1)

SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.

(2)

Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.

(3)

SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.

(4)

Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.

(5)

Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.

(6)

Includes unaccreted fair value net purchase discounts of $48.4 million, $52.2 million, and $63.6 million as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

(7)

Represents the basis adjustment associated with the application of hedge accounting on certain loans.

 

The total end-of-period weighted average interest rate on loans, excluding fees and discounts, at June 30, 2023 was 4.73%, compared to 4.68% at March 31, 2023, and 4.06% at June 30, 2022. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases reflect higher rates on new originations and the repricing of loans as a result of the increases in benchmark interest rates.

The following table presents the composition of loan commitments originated during the quarters indicated:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2023

 

2023

 

2022

Investor loans secured by real estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

CRE non-owner-occupied

 

$

1,470

 

 

$

1,200

 

 

$

195,896

 

Multifamily

 

 

53,522

 

 

 

4,464

 

 

 

540,263

 

Construction and land

 

 

24,525

 

 

 

 

 

 

192,852

 

SBA secured by real estate (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,698

 

Total investor loans secured by real estate

 

 

79,517

 

 

 

5,664

 

 

 

933,709

 

Business loans secured by real estate (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

CRE owner-occupied

 

 

3,062

 

 

 

6,562

 

 

 

220,936

 

Franchise real estate secured

 

 

 

 

 

3,217

 

 

 

17,500

 

SBA secured by real estate (3)

 

 

 

 

 

497

 

 

 

7,033

 

Total business loans secured by real estate

 

 

3,062

 

 

 

10,276

 

 

 

245,469

 

Commercial loans (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

58,730

 

 

 

93,150

 

 

 

255,922

 

Franchise non-real estate secured

 

 

1,853

 

 

 

1,666

 

 

 

49,604

 

SBA non-real estate secured

 

 

1,612

 

 

 

720

 

 

 

6,419

 

Total commercial loans

 

 

62,195

 

 

 

95,536

 

 

 

311,945

 

Retail loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

Single family residential (5)

 

 

3,708

 

 

 

5,359

 

 

 

13,063

 

Total retail loans

 

 

3,708

 

 

 

5,359

 

 

 

13,063

 

Total loan commitments

 

$

148,482

 

 

$

116,835

 

 

$

1,504,186

 

____________________

(1)

SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.

(2)

Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.

(3)

SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.

(4)

Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.

(5)

Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.

 

The weighted average interest rate on new loan commitments was 6.72% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 7.43% in the first quarter of 2023, and 4.11% in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in weighted average interest rate on new loan commitments from the linked quarter was largely driven by the change in the loan commitment mix.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At June 30, 2023, our allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans held for investment was $192.3 million, a decrease of $3.1 million from March 31, 2023, and a decrease of $3.7 million from June 30, 2022. The slight decline in the ACL from March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 was commensurate with the relative decreases in loans held for investment balances.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company incurred $3.7 million of net charge-offs, compared to $3.3 million during the first quarter of 2023, and $5.2 million during the second quarter of 2022.

The following table provides the allocation of the ACL for loans held for investment as well as the activity in the ACL attributed to various segments in the loan portfolio as of and for the period indicated:

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Beginning
ACL Balance

 

Charge-offs

 

Recoveries

 

Provision for
Credit Losses

 

Ending
ACL Balance

Investor loans secured by real estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CRE non-owner-occupied

$

31,715

 

$

(2,591

)

 

$

 

$

2,421

 

 

$

31,545

Multifamily

 

57,787

 

 

(73

)

 

 

1

 

 

(2,067

)

 

 

55,648

Construction and land

 

7,672

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

7,707

SBA secured by real estate (1)

 

2,291

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

2,331

Business loans secured by real estate (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CRE owner-occupied

 

29,334

 

 

(207

)

 

 

12

 

 

(624

)

 

 

28,515

Franchise real estate secured

 

7,790

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(935

)

 

 

6,855

SBA secured by real estate (3)

 

4,415

 

 

 

 

 

80

 

 

16

 

 

 

4,511

Commercial loans (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

37,659

 

 

(225

)

 

 

169

 

 

1,983

 

 

 

39,586

Franchise non-real estate secured

 

15,721

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,079

)

 

 

14,642

SBA non-real estate secured

 

401

 

 

 

 

 

59

 

 

(61

)

 

 

399

Retail loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Single family residential (5)

 

392

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

455

Consumer loans

 

211

 

 

(890

)

 

 

 

 

818

 

 

 

139

Totals

$

195,388

 

$

(3,986

)

 

$

321

 

$

610

 

 

$

192,333

____________________

(1)

SBA loans that are collateralized by hotel/motel real property.

(2)

Loans to businesses that are collateralized by real estate where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.

(3)

SBA loans that are collateralized by real property other than hotel/motel real property.

(4)

Loans to businesses where the operating cash flow of the business is the primary source of repayment.

(5)

Single family residential includes home equity lines of credit, as well as second trust deeds.

 

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment at June 30, 2023 increased to 1.41%, compared to 1.38% at March 31, 2023, and 1.30% at June 30, 2022. The fair value net discount on loans acquired through total bank acquisitions was $48.4 million, or 0.35% of total loans held for investment, as of June 30, 2023, compared to $52.2 million, or 0.37% of total loans held for investment, as of March 31, 2023, and $63.6 million, or 0.42% of total loans held for investment, as of June 30, 2022.

Nonperforming assets totaled $17.4 million, or 0.08% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, compared with $30.4 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, and $44.4 million, or 0.20% of total assets, at June 30, 2022. Loan delinquencies were $31.0 million, or 0.23% of loans held for investment, at June 30, 2023, compared to $20.8 million, or 0.15% of loans held for investment, at March 31, 2023, and $36.3 million, or 0.24% of loans held for investment, at June 30, 2022.

Classified loans totaled $119.9 million, or 0.88% of loans held for investment, at June 30, 2023, compared with $161.1 million, or 1.14% of loans held for investment, at March 31, 2023, and $106.2 million, or 0.71% of loans held for investment, at June 30, 2022.

The following table presents the asset quality metrics of the loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2023

 

2023

 

2022

Asset quality

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans

 

$

17,151

 

 

$

24,872

 

 

$

44,445

 

Other real estate owned

 

 

270

 

 

 

5,499

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets

 

$

17,421

 

 

$

30,371

 

 

$

44,445

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total classified assets (1)

 

$

120,216

 

 

$

166,576

 

 

$

106,153

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

192,333

 

 

 

195,388

 

 

 

196,075

 

Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total nonperforming loans

 

 

1,121

%

 

 

786

%

 

 

441

%

Nonperforming loans as a percent of loans held for investment

 

 

0.13

 

 

 

0.18

 

 

 

0.30

 

Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

0.20

 

Classified loans to total loans held for investment

 

 

0.88

 

 

 

1.14

 

 

 

0.71

 

Classified assets to total assets

 

 

0.58

 

 

 

0.78

 

 

 

0.48

 

Net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended

 

$

3,665

 

 

$

3,284

 

 

$

5,245

 

Net loan charge-offs for the quarter to average total loans

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

0.02

%

 

 

0.04

%

Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment (2)

 

 

1.41

 

 

 

1.38

 

 

 

1.30

 

Delinquent loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

30 - 59 days

 

$

649

 

 

$

761

 

 

$

6,915

 

60 - 89 days

 

 

31

 

 

 

1,198

 

 

 

 

90+ days

 

 

30,271

 

 

 

18,884

 

 

 

29,360

 

Total delinquency

 

$

30,951

 

 

$

20,843

 

 

$

36,275

 

Delinquency as a percentage of loans held for investment

 

 

0.23

%

 

 

0.15

%

 

 

0.24

%

____________________

(1)

Includes substandard loans and other real estate owned.

(2)

At June 30, 2023, 25% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $48.4 million, or 0.35% of loans held for investment. At March 31, 2023, 26% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $52.2 million, or 0.37% of loans held for investment. At June 30, 2022, 29% of loans held for investment include a fair value net discount of $63.6 million, or 0.42% of loans held for investment.

 

Investment Securities

At June 30, 2023, available-for-sale (“AFS”) and held-to-maturity (“HTM”) investment securities were $2.01 billion and $1.74 billion, respectively, compared to $2.11 billion and $1.75 billion, respectively, at March 31, 2023, and $2.68 billion and $1.39 billion, respectively, at June 30, 2022.

In total, investment securities were $3.75 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $112.5 million from March 31, 2023, and a decrease of $320.4 million from June 30, 2022. The decrease in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of $90.9 million in principal payments, amortization, and redemptions, and an increase of $21.7 million in AFS securities mark-to-market unrealized loss.

The decrease in investment securities from June 30, 2022 was primarily the result of $535.3 million in sales, $352.7 million in principal payments, discounts from the AFS securities transferred to HTM, amortization, and redemptions, and an increase of $45.3 million in AFS securities mark-to-market unrealized loss, partially offset by $606.0 million in purchases.

Deposits

At June 30, 2023, total deposits were $16.54 billion, a decrease of $667.9 million, or 3.9%, from March 31, 2023, and a decrease of $1.54 billion, or 8.5%, from June 30, 2022.

At June 30, 2023, non-maturity deposits(1) totaled $13.46 billion, or 81.4% of total deposits, a decrease of $752.7 million, or 5.3%, from March 31, 2023, and a decrease of $3.17 billion, or 19.1%, from June 30, 2022. The decreases from prior quarters were largely driven by the industry-wide turmoil experienced in March and May 2023 and partially by clients redeploying funds into higher yielding alternatives.

At June 30, 2023, maturity deposits totaled $3.08 billion, an increase of $84.7 million, or 2.8%, from March 31, 2023, and an increase of $1.63 billion, or 111.8%, from June 30, 2022. The increase in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase of $108.9 million in retail certificates of deposit, partially offset by a $24.5 million decrease in brokered certificates of deposit. The increase from June 30, 2022 was primarily driven by increases in brokered and retail certificates of deposit.

The weighted average cost of total deposits for the second quarter of 2023 was 1.27%, compared to 0.94% for the first quarter of 2023, and 0.06% for the second quarter of 2022. The increases in the weighted average cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022, were principally driven by higher pricing across deposit categories and a greater mix of maturity deposits. The weighted average cost of non-maturity deposits(1) for the second quarter of 2023 was 0.71%, compared to 0.54% for the first quarter of 2023, and 0.04% for the second quarter of 2022.

At June 30, 2023, the end-of-period weighted average rate of total deposits was 1.40%, compared to 1.15% at March 31, 2023, and 0.13% at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, the end-of-period weighted average rate of non-maturity deposits was 0.78%, compared to 0.61% at March 31, 2023, and 0.06% at June 30, 2022.

____________________

(1)

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

 

The following table presents the composition of deposits as of the dates indicated.

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2023

 

2023

 

2022

Deposit accounts

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing checking

 

$

5,895,975

 

 

$

6,209,104

 

 

$

6,934,318

 

Interest-bearing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Checking

 

 

2,759,855

 

 

 

2,871,812

 

 

 

4,149,432

 

Money market/savings

 

 

4,801,288

 

 

 

5,128,857

 

 

 

5,545,230

 

Total non-maturity deposits

 

 

13,457,118

 

 

 

14,209,773

 

 

 

16,628,980

 

Retail certificates of deposit

 

 

1,366,071

 

 

 

1,257,146

 

 

 

855,966

 

Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit

 

 

1,716,686

 

 

 

1,740,891

 

 

 

599,667

 

Total maturity deposits

 

 

3,082,757

 

 

 

2,998,037

 

 

 

1,455,633

 

Total deposits

 

$

16,539,875

 

 

$

17,207,810

 

 

$

18,084,613

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of deposits

 

 

1.27

%

 

 

0.94

%

 

 

0.06

%

Cost of non-maturity deposits (1)

 

 

0.71

 

 

 

0.54

 

 

 

0.04

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits

 

 

35.6

 

 

 

36.1

 

 

 

38.3

 

Non-maturity deposits as a percent of total deposits

 

 

81.4

 

 

 

82.6

 

 

 

92.0

 

 

Borrowings

At June 30, 2023, total borrowings amounted to $1.13 billion, remaining flat from March 31, 2023, and an increase of $200.6 million from June 30, 2022. Total borrowings at June 30, 2023 were comprised of $800.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (“FHLB”) term advances and $331.5 million of subordinated debt. The increase in borrowings at June 30, 2023 as compared to June 30, 2022 was due to a $200.0 million increase in FHLB term advances that were utilized to manage interest rate risk and liquidity.

As of June 30, 2023, our unused borrowing capacity was $8.53 billion, which consists of available lines of credit with FHLB and other correspondent banks as well as access through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window and the Bank Term Funding Program, neither of which were accessed during the second quarter of 2023.

Capital Ratios

At June 30, 2023, our common stockholder's equity was $2.85 billion, or 13.73% of total assets, compared with $2.83 billion, or 13.25%, at March 31, 2023, and $2.76 billion, or 12.53%, at June 30, 2022, with a book value per share of $29.71, compared with $29.58 at March 31, 2023, and $29.01 at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) was 9.59%, compared with 9.20% at March 31, 2023, and 8.52% at June 30, 2022, and tangible book value per share(1) was $19.79, compared with $19.61 at March 31, 2023, and $18.86 at June 30, 2022.

____________________

(1)

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

 

The Company implemented the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) model on January 1, 2020 and elected to phase in the full effect of CECL on regulatory capital over the five-year transition period. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company began phasing into regulatory capital the cumulative adjustments at the end of the second year of the transition period at 25% per year. At June 30, 2023, the Company and Bank were in compliance with the capital conservation buffer requirement and exceeded the minimum Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1, and total capital ratios, inclusive of the fully phased-in capital conservation buffer of 7.0%, 8.5%, and 10.5%, respectively, and the Bank qualified as “well capitalized” for purposes of the federal bank regulatory prompt corrective action regulations.

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

Capital ratios

 

2023

 

2023

 

2022

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

 

10.90

%

 

 

10.41

%

 

 

9.90

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

 

 

14.34

 

 

 

13.54

 

 

 

11.91

 

Tier 1 capital ratio

 

 

14.34

 

 

 

13.54

 

 

 

11.91

 

Total capital ratio

 

 

17.24

 

 

 

16.33

 

 

 

14.41

 

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

 

 

9.59

 

 

 

9.20

 

 

 

8.52

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pacific Premier Bank

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

 

12.15

%

 

 

11.93

%

 

 

11.41

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

 

 

15.99

 

 

 

15.52

 

 

 

13.72

 

Tier 1 capital ratio

 

 

15.99

 

 

 

15.52

 

 

 

13.72

 

Total capital ratio

 

 

17.05

 

 

 

16.55

 

 

 

14.54

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share data

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

 

$

29.71

 

 

$

29.58

 

 

$

29.01

 

Tangible book value per share (1)

 

 

19.79

 

 

 

19.61

 

 

 

18.86

 

Common equity dividends declared per share

 

 

0.33

 

 

 

0.33

 

 

 

0.33

 

Closing stock price (2)

 

 

20.68

 

 

 

24.02

 

 

 

29.24

 

Shares issued and outstanding

 

 

95,906,217

 

 

 

95,714,777

 

 

 

94,976,605

 

Market capitalization (2)(3)

 

$

1,983,341

 

 

$

2,299,069

 

 

$

2,777,116

 

____________________

(1)

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

(2)

As of the last trading day prior to period end.

(3)

Dollars in thousands.

 

Dividend and Stock Repurchase Program

On July 25, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.33 per share dividend, payable on August 14, 2023 to stockholders of record as of August 7, 2023. In January 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to 4,725,000 shares of its common stock. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock.

Subsequent Events

On July 12, 2023, as part of its interest rate sensitivity management, the Company entered into two $150.0 million in notional amount, $300.0 million in aggregate, of pay-fixed and receive-floating interest rate swaps associated with certain fixed rate loans, primarily multifamily and commercial real estate loans, to manage its exposure to changes in fair value on these instruments attributable to changes in the designated SOFR benchmark interest rate. These two interest rate swaps are structured as 15-month and 18-month terms, respectively, and designated as fair value hedges using the portfolio layer method. Under the swap agreement, the Company receives variable-rate interest payments in exchange for making fixed-rate payments over the lives of the contracts without exchanging the notional amounts.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on July 27, 2023 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. A live webcast will be available on the Webcasts page of the Company's investor relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended. The conference call can be accessed by telephone at (866) 290-5977 and asking to be joined to the Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. conference call. Additionally, a telephone replay will be made available through August 3, 2023, at (877) 344-7529, conference ID 2138296.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks headquartered in the western region of the United States, with approximately $21 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has approximately $17 billion of assets under custody and 37,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Homeowners’ Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2023

 

2023

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,463,677

 

 

$

1,424,896

 

 

$

1,101,249

 

 

$

739,211

 

 

$

972,798

 

Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions

 

 

1,487

 

 

 

1,734

 

 

 

1,734

 

 

 

1,733

 

 

 

2,216

 

Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses

 

 

1,737,604

 

 

 

1,749,030

 

 

 

1,388,103

 

 

 

1,385,502

 

 

 

1,390,682

 

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

 

 

2,011,791

 

 

 

2,112,852

 

 

 

2,601,013

 

 

 

2,661,079

 

 

 

2,679,070

 

FHLB, FRB, and other stock

 

 

105,369

 

 

 

105,479

 

 

 

119,918

 

 

 

118,778

 

 

 

118,636

 

Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value

 

 

2,184

 

 

 

1,247

 

 

 

2,643

 

 

 

2,163

 

 

 

2,957

 

Loans held for investment

 

 

13,610,282

 

 

 

14,171,784

 

 

 

14,676,298

 

 

 

14,908,811

 

 

 

15,047,608

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(192,333

)

 

 

(195,388

)

 

 

(195,651

)

 

 

(195,549

)

 

 

(196,075

)

Loans held for investment, net

 

 

13,417,949

 

 

 

13,976,396

 

 

 

14,480,647

 

 

 

14,713,262

 

 

 

14,851,533

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

70,093

 

 

 

69,660

 

 

 

73,784

 

 

 

66,192

 

 

 

66,898

 

Other real estate owned

 

 

270

 

 

 

5,499

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

61,527

 

 

 

63,450

 

 

 

64,543

 

 

 

65,651

 

 

 

68,435

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

184,857

 

 

 

177,778

 

 

 

183,602

 

 

 

190,948

 

 

 

163,767

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

 

465,288

 

 

 

462,732

 

 

 

460,010

 

 

 

457,301

 

 

 

454,593

 

Intangible assets

 

 

49,362

 

 

 

52,417

 

 

 

55,588

 

 

 

59,028

 

 

 

62,500

 

Goodwill

 

 

901,312

 

 

 

901,312

 

 

 

901,312

 

 

 

901,312

 

 

 

901,312

 

Other assets

 

 

275,113

 

 

 

257,082

 

 

 

253,871

 

 

 

257,041

 

 

 

258,522

 

Total assets

 

$

20,747,883

 

 

$

21,361,564

 

 

$

21,688,017

 

 

$

21,619,201

 

 

$

21,993,919

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit accounts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing checking

 

$

5,895,975

 

 

$

6,209,104

 

 

$

6,306,825

 

 

$

6,775,465

 

 

$

6,934,318

 

Interest-bearing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Checking

 

 

2,759,855

 

 

 

2,871,812

 

 

 

3,119,850

 

 

 

3,605,498

 

 

 

4,149,432

 

Money market/savings

 

 

4,801,288

 

 

 

5,128,857

 

 

 

5,422,607

 

 

 

5,493,988

 

 

 

5,545,230

 

Retail certificates of deposit

 

 

1,366,071

 

 

 

1,257,146

 

 

 

1,086,423

 

 

 

872,421

 

 

 

855,966

 

Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit

 

 

1,716,686

 

 

 

1,740,891

 

 

 

1,416,696

 

 

 

999,002

 

 

 

599,667

 

Total interest-bearing

 

 

10,643,900

 

 

 

10,998,706

 

 

 

11,045,576

 

 

 

10,970,909

 

 

 

11,150,295

 

Total deposits

 

 

16,539,875

 

 

 

17,207,810

 

 

 

17,352,401

 

 

 

17,746,374

 

 

 

18,084,613

 

FHLB advances and other borrowings

 

 

800,000

 

 

 

800,000

 

 

 

1,000,000

 

 

 

600,000

 

 

 

600,000

 

Subordinated debentures

 

 

331,523

 

 

 

331,364

 

 

 

331,204

 

 

 

331,045

 

 

 

330,886

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

227,351

 

 

 

191,229

 

 

 

206,023

 

 

 

206,386

 

 

 

223,201

 

Total liabilities

 

 

17,898,749

 

 

 

18,530,403

 

 

 

18,889,628

 

 

 

18,883,805

 

 

 

19,238,700

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

937

 

 

 

937

 

 

 

933

 

 

 

933

 

 

 

933

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

2,366,639

 

 

 

2,361,830

 

 

 

2,362,663

 

 

 

2,357,731

 

 

 

2,353,361

 

Retained earnings

 

 

757,025

 

 

 

731,123

 

 

 

700,040

 

 

 

657,845

 

 

 

615,943

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(275,467

)

 

 

(262,729

)

 

 

(265,247

)

 

 

(281,113

)

 

 

(215,018

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

2,849,134

 

 

 

2,831,161

 

 

 

2,798,389

 

 

 

2,735,396

 

 

 

2,755,219

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

20,747,883

 

 

$

21,361,564

 

 

$

21,688,017

 

 

$

21,619,201

 

 

$

21,993,919

 

 

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

2023

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

INTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

182,852

 

 

$

180,958

 

 

$

164,455

 

 

$

363,810

 

 

$

315,059

 

Investment securities and other interest-earning assets

 

 

42,536

 

 

 

40,385

 

 

 

18,771

 

 

 

82,921

 

 

 

36,713

 

Total interest income

 

 

225,388

 

 

 

221,343

 

 

 

183,226

 

 

 

446,731

 

 

 

351,772

 

INTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

53,580

 

 

 

40,234

 

 

 

2,682

 

 

 

93,814

 

 

 

4,355

 

FHLB advances and other borrowings

 

 

7,155

 

 

 

7,938

 

 

 

3,217

 

 

 

15,093

 

 

 

3,691

 

Subordinated debentures

 

 

4,561

 

 

 

4,561

 

 

 

4,562

 

 

 

9,122

 

 

 

9,122

 

Total interest expense

 

 

65,296

 

 

 

52,733

 

 

 

10,461

 

 

 

118,029

 

 

 

17,168

 

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

 

 

160,092

 

 

 

168,610

 

 

 

172,765

 

 

 

328,702

 

 

 

334,604

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

1,499

 

 

 

3,016

 

 

 

469

 

 

 

4,515

 

 

 

917

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

 

158,593

 

 

 

165,594

 

 

 

172,296

 

 

 

324,187

 

 

 

333,687

 

NONINTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan servicing income

 

 

493

 

 

 

573

 

 

 

502

 

 

 

1,066

 

 

 

921

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

2,670

 

 

 

2,629

 

 

 

2,690

 

 

 

5,299

 

 

 

5,305

 

Other service fee income

 

 

315

 

 

 

296

 

 

 

366

 

 

 

611

 

 

 

733

 

Debit card interchange fee income

 

 

914

 

 

 

803

 

 

 

936

 

 

 

1,717

 

 

 

1,772

 

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

 

 

3,487

 

 

 

3,374

 

 

 

3,240

 

 

 

6,861

 

 

 

6,461

 

Net gain from sales of loans

 

 

345

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

1,136

 

 

 

374

 

 

 

2,630

 

Net gain (loss) from sales of investment securities

 

 

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

(31

)

 

 

138

 

 

 

2,103

 

Trust custodial account fees

 

 

9,360

 

 

 

11,025

 

 

 

10,354

 

 

 

20,385

 

 

 

21,933

 

Escrow and exchange fees

 

 

924

 

 

 

1,058

 

 

 

1,827

 

 

 

1,982

 

 

 

3,488

 

Other income

 

 

2,031

 

 

 

1,261

 

 

 

1,173

 

 

 

3,292

 

 

 

2,741

 

Total noninterest income

 

 

20,539

 

 

 

21,186

 

 

 

22,193

 

 

 

41,725

 

 

 

48,087

 

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

 

53,424

 

 

 

54,293

 

 

 

57,562

 

 

 

107,717

 

 

 

114,543

 

Premises and occupancy

 

 

11,615

 

 

 

11,742

 

 

 

11,829

 

 

 

23,357

 

 

 

23,781

 

Data processing

 

 

7,488

 

 

 

7,265

 

 

 

6,604

 

 

 

14,753

 

 

 

12,600

 

Other real estate owned operations, net

 

 

8

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

 

 

 

116

 

 

 

 

FDIC insurance premiums

 

 

2,357

 

 

 

2,425

 

 

 

1,452

 

 

 

4,782

 

 

 

2,848

 

Legal and professional services

 

 

4,716

 

 

 

5,501

 

 

 

4,629

 

 

 

10,217

 

 

 

8,697

 

Marketing expense

 

 

1,879

 

 

 

1,838

 

 

 

1,926

 

 

 

3,717

 

 

 

3,735

 

Office expense

 

 

1,280

 

 

 

1,232

 

 

 

1,252

 

 

 

2,512

 

 

 

2,455

 

Loan expense

 

 

567

 

 

 

646

 

 

 

1,144

 

 

 

1,213

 

 

 

2,278

 

Deposit expense

 

 

9,194

 

 

 

8,436

 

 

 

4,081

 

 

 

17,630

 

 

 

7,832

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

3,055

 

 

 

3,171

 

 

 

3,479

 

 

 

6,226

 

 

 

7,071

 

Other expense

 

 

5,061

 

 

 

4,695

 

 

 

5,016

 

 

 

9,756

 

 

 

10,782

 

Total noninterest expense

 

 

100,644

 

 

 

101,352

 

 

 

98,974

 

 

 

201,996

 

 

 

196,622

 

Net income before income taxes

 

 

78,488

 

 

 

85,428

 

 

 

95,515

 

 

 

163,916

 

 

 

185,152

 

Income tax expense

 

 

20,852

 

 

 

22,866

 

 

 

25,712

 

 

 

43,718

 

 

 

48,445

 

Net income

 

$

57,636

 

 

$

62,562

 

 

$

69,803

 

 

$

120,198

 

 

$

136,707

 

EARNINGS PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

1.26

 

 

$

1.44

 

Diluted

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

1.26

 

 

$

1.44

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

94,166,083

 

 

 

93,857,812

 

 

 

93,765,264

 

 

 

94,012,799

 

 

 

93,633,213

 

Diluted

 

 

94,215,967

 

 

 

94,182,522

 

 

 

94,040,691

 

 

 

94,192,341

 

 

 

93,983,057

 

 

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD DATA

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2023

 

March 31, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Average
Yield/
Cost

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Average
Yield/
Cost

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Average
Yield/
Cost

Assets

 

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,433,137

 

$

16,600

 

4.65

%

 

$

1,335,611

 

$

13,594

 

4.13

%

 

$

702,663

 

$

1,211

 

0.69

%

Investment securities

 

 

3,926,568

 

 

25,936

 

2.64

 

 

 

4,165,681

 

 

26,791

 

2.57

 

 

 

4,254,961

 

 

17,560

 

1.65

 

Loans receivable, net (1)(2)

 

 

13,927,145

 

 

182,852

 

5.27

 

 

 

14,394,775

 

 

180,958

 

5.10

 

 

 

14,919,182

 

 

164,455

 

4.42

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

19,286,850

 

 

225,388

 

4.69

 

 

 

19,896,067

 

 

221,343

 

4.51

 

 

 

19,876,806

 

 

183,226

 

3.70

 

Noninterest-earning assets

 

 

1,771,156

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,788,806

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,793,347

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

21,058,006

 

 

 

 

 

$

21,684,873

 

 

 

 

 

$

21,670,153

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest checking

 

$

2,746,578

 

$

8,659

 

1.26

%

 

$

3,008,712

 

$

5,842

 

0.79

%

 

$

4,055,506

 

$

712

 

0.07

%

Money market

 

 

4,644,623

 

 

15,644

 

1.35

 

 

 

4,992,084

 

 

13,053

 

1.06

 

 

 

5,231,464

 

 

1,010

 

0.08

 

Savings

 

 

352,377

 

 

102

 

0.12

 

 

 

453,079

 

 

508

 

0.45

 

 

 

432,586

 

 

27

 

0.03

 

Retail certificates of deposit

 

 

1,286,160

 

 

10,306

 

3.21

 

 

 

1,206,966

 

 

7,775

 

2.61

 

 

 

922,784

 

 

607

 

0.26

 

Wholesale/brokered certificates of deposit

 

 

1,767,970

 

 

18,869

 

4.28

 

 

 

1,443,783

 

 

13,056

 

3.67

 

 

 

80,182

 

 

326

 

1.63

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

10,797,708

 

 

53,580

 

1.99

 

 

 

11,104,624

 

 

40,234

 

1.47

 

 

 

10,722,522

 

 

2,682

 

0.10

 

FHLB advances and other borrowings

 

 

800,016

 

 

7,155

 

3.59

 

 

 

987,817

 

 

7,938

 

3.26

 

 

 

602,621

 

 

3,217

 

2.14

 

Subordinated debentures

 

 

331,449

 

 

4,561

 

5.50

 

 

 

331,297

 

 

4,561

 

5.51

 

 

 

330,796

 

 

4,562

 

5.52

 

Total borrowings

 

 

1,131,465

 

 

11,716

 

4.15

 

 

 

1,319,114

 

 

12,499

 

3.83

 

 

 

933,417

 

 

7,779

 

3.34

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

11,929,173

 

 

65,296

 

2.20

 

 

 

12,423,738

 

 

52,733

 

1.72

 

 

 

11,655,939

 

 

10,461

 

0.36

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

6,078,543

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,219,818

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,030,205

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

206,929

 

 

 

 

 

 

218,925

 

 

 

 

 

 

219,116

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

18,214,645

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,862,481

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,905,260

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

2,843,361

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,822,392

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,764,893

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

21,058,006

 

 

 

 

 

$

21,684,873

 

 

 

 

 

$

21,670,153

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

$

160,092

 

 

 

 

 

$

168,610

 

 

 

 

 

$

172,765

 

 

Net interest margin (3)

 

 

 

 

 

3.33

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.44

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.49

%

Cost of deposits (4)

 

 

 

 

 

1.27

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.94

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.06

 

Cost of funds (5)

 

 

 

 

 

1.45

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.15

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.22

 

Cost of non-maturity deposits (6)

 

 

 

 

 

0.71

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.54

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

 

161.68

 

 

 

 

 

 

160.15

 

 

 

 

 

 

170.53

 

____________________

(1)

Average balance includes loans held for sale and nonperforming loans and is net of deferred loan origination fees/costs, discounts/premiums, and the basis adjustment of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.

(2)

Interest income includes net discount accretion of $2.9 million, $2.5 million, and $7.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

(3)

Represents annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4)

Represents annualized interest expense on deposits divided by the sum of average interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits.

(5)

Represents annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits.

(6)

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

 

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

2023

 

2023

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

Investor loans secured by real estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CRE non-owner-occupied

 

$

2,571,246

 

 

$

2,590,824

 

 

$

2,660,321

 

 

$

2,771,272

 

 

$

2,788,715

 

Multifamily

 

 

5,788,030

 

 

 

5,955,239

 

 

 

6,112,026

 

 

 

6,199,581

 

 

 

6,188,086

 

Construction and land

 

 

428,287

 

 

 

420,079

 

 

 

399,034

 

 

 

373,194

 

 

 

331,734

 

SBA secured by real estate (1)

 

 

38,876

 

 

 

40,669

 

 

 

42,135

 

 

 

42,998

 

 

 

44,199

 

Total investor loans secured by real estate

 

 

8,826,439

 

 

 

9,006,811

 

 

 

9,213,516

 

 

 

9,387,045

 

 

 

9,352,734

 

Business loans secured by real estate (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CRE owner-occupied

 

 

2,281,721

 

 

 

2,342,175

 

 

 

2,432,163

 

 

 

2,477,530

 

 

 

2,486,747

 

Franchise real estate secured

 

 

318,539

 

 

 

371,902

 

 

 

378,057

 

 

 

383,468

 

 

 

387,683

 

SBA secured by real estate (3)

 

 

57,084

 

 

 

60,527

 

 

 

61,368

 

 

 

64,002

 

 

 

67,191

 

Total business loans secured by real estate

 

 

2,657,344

 

 

 

2,774,604

 

 

 

2,871,588

 

 

 

2,925,000

 

 

 

2,941,621

 

Commercial loans (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

1,744,763

 

 

 

1,967,128

 

 

 

2,160,948

 

 

 

2,164,623

 

 

 

2,295,421

 

Franchise non-real estate secured

 

 

351,944

 

 

 

388,722

 

 

 

404,791

 

 

 

409,773

 

 

 

415,830

 

SBA non-real estate secured

 

 

9,688

 

 

 

10,437

 

 

 

11,100

 

 

 

11,557

 

 

 

11,008

 

Total commercial loans

 

 

2,106,395

 

 

 

2,366,287

 

 

 

2,576,839

 

 

 

2,585,953

 

 

 

2,722,259

 

Retail loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Single family residential (5)

 

 

70,993

 

 

 

70,913

 

 

 

72,997

 

 

 

75,176

 

 

 

77,951

 

Consumer

 

 

2,241

 

 

 

3,174

 