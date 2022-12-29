Advanced search
    PPBI   US69478X1054

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC.

(PPBI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-29 pm EST
31.83 USD   +2.61%
05:31pPacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on January 26, 2023
BU
12/22Insider Sell: Pacific Premier Bancorp
MT
12/05Pacific Premier Bancorp : December 5, 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on January 26, 2023

12/29/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) ("Pacific Premier"), the holding company of Pacific Premier Bank, announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Pacific Premier will also host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The conference call will be webcast live on the Webcasts page of Pacific Premier’s investor relations website, and an archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Information:

Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Telephone Access:
United States: 1-866-290-5977
International: 1-412-902-4111
Canada: 1-855-669-9657

Participants should ask to be joined into the Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. call.

Telephone Replay (available through February 2, 2023):
United States: 1-877-344-7529, replay code 4933909
International: 1-412-317-0088, replay code 4933909
Canada: 1-855-669-9658

Webcast Access:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=WF8EdDJT

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks headquartered in the western region of the United States, with approximately $22 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has approximately $17 billion of assets under custody and approximately 40,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Homeowners’ Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 787 M - -
Net income 2022 283 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 4,26%
Capitalization 3 024 M 3 024 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 520
Free-Float 98,2%
