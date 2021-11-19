Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEX   CA6947983079

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD.

(PEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacific Ridge Exploration : Interim (quarterly) financial statements for nine months ended Sep 30, 2021

11/19/2021 | 10:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(An Exploration-Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE TO READER

THE ISSUER'S AUDITORS HAVE NOT REVIEWED OR BEEN INVOLVED IN THE PREPARATION OF THESE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Condensed Consolidated Interim

Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Note

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets

$

$

Current

Cash

686,167

628,720

Other receivables

43,483

7,980

Marketable securities and warrants

3

53,000

42,700

Prepaid

883,457

9,587

1,666,107

688,987

Equipment and furniture

4

9,863

2,898

Resource Properties

5

496,959

454,619

Reclamation bonds

21,000

33,500

Right-of-use asset

11

38,022

47,767

2,231,951

1,227,771

Liabilities

Current

Trade payable and accrued liabilities

102,074

103,905

Lease liability - current portion

11

39,731

27,920

141,805

131,825

Lease liability - long-term portion

11

-

20,621

Flow-through premium liability

6(a)

213,855

-

355,660

152,446

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

5(c)(ii), 6

46,241,154

43,784,464

Contributed surplus

6 (b & c)

3,657,640

3,367,186

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

3

-

(10,300)

Deficit

(48,022,503)

(46,066,025)

1,876,291

1,075,325

2,231,951

1,227,771

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board of Directors on October 27, 2021

"Bruce A. Youngman"

"Gary Baschuk"

Director

Director

Page | 2

Condensed Consolidated Interim

Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30

September 30

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

Administration expenses

$

$

$

$

Amortization of right-of-use asset

11

10,369

6,612

27,903

19,824

Depreciation

4

869

387

1,813

1,003

Finance lease interest

11

1,164

441

3,737

894

Insurance

-

-

20,160

5,850

Professional and consulting

35,124

574

94,737

14,292

Management and administrative

8

74,216

18,904

207,580

69,125

Office operations and facilities

13,459

12,919

30,466

25,980

Shareholder communications

99,144

18,038

225,497

32,939

Share -based payments

6(c)

165,610

4,521

220,887

21,960

Transfer agent and regulatory fees

23,366

2,848

49,639

16,204

423,321

65,244

882,419

208,071

Exploration-related expenses (income)

Exploration and evaluation costs

5

1,071,490

216,839

1,306,044

361,539

Mining tax credit

7

(80,801)

-

(157,070)

(347)

Property option payments

5(b)(i)

-

-

(75,000)

(325,000)

990,689

216,839

1,073,974

36,192

Other expenses (income)

Interest received

(1,174)

(664)

(3,066)

(3,212)

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

1,103

568

3,151

(2,167)

(71)

(96)

85

(5,379)

Net loss

(1,413,939)

(281,987)

(1,956,478)

(238,884)

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Net change in fair value of

marketable securities

3

(2,400)

17,200

10,300

16,500

Total comprehensive loss

(1,416,339)

(264,787)

(1,946,178)

(222,384)

Loss per share (basic and diluted)

(0.03)

(0.01)

(0.04)

(0.01)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

basic and diluted

53,815,319

33,125,748

45,781,886

32,197,987

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page | 3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)

Other

Share capital

Contributed

comprehensive

Note

Amount

Value

surplus

income (loss)

Deficit

Total

#

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2019

31,729,009

43,596,559

3,312,624

(36,300)

(45,572,515)

1,300,368

Units issued for cash in private placement

3,119,999

234,000

-

-

-

234,000

Flow-through premium

7(a)

-

(25,700)

6,146

-

-

(19,554)

Share issuance costs

7(a)

-

(17,194)

-

-

-

(17,194)

Finders' warrants issued

7(b)

-

(1,500)

1,500

-

-

-

Share based payments

6(c)

-

-

21,960

-

-

21,960

Unrealized loss marketable securities

3

-

-

-

16,500

-

16,500

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(238,884)

(238,884)

Balance, September 30, 2020

34,849,008

43,786,165

3,342,230

(19,800)

(45,811,399)

1,297,196

Share issuance costs

6(a)

-

(1,701)

-

-

-

(1,701)

Share -based payments

6(c)

-

-

24,956

-

-

24,956

Unrealized gain marketable securities

3

-

-

-

9,500

-

9,500

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(254,626)

(254,626)

Balance, December 31, 2020

34,849,008

43,784,464

3,367,186

(10,300)

(46,066,025)

1,075,325

Flow-through units issued for cash

8,000,000

1,136,000

-

-

-

1,136,000

Flow-through premium

6(a)

-

(296,000)

82,145

-

-

(213,855)

Non flow-through units issued for cash

10,000,000

1,500,000

-

-

-

1,500,000

Shares issued for property

5(c)(ii)

100,000

31,000

-

-

-

31,000

Shares issued for services

5(c)(ii)

100,000

22,000

-

-

-

22,000

Share issuance costs

6(a)

-

(39,628)

-

-

-

(39,628)

Shares issued on exercise of warrants

6(a, b)

662,833

82,718

(3,178)

-

-

79,540

Shares issued on exercise of options

6(a, c)

140,000

20,600

(9,400)

-

-

11,200

Share -based payments

6(c)

-

-

220,887

-

-

220,887

Unrealized loss in marketable securities

3

-

-

-

10,300

-

10,300

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,956,478)

(1,956,478)

Balance, September 30, 2021

53,851,841

46,241,154

3,657,640

-

(48,022,503)

1,876,291

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Page | 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 15:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD.
10:54aPACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION : MD&A for nine months ended September 30, 2021
PU
10:44aPACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION : Interim (quarterly) financial statements for nine months ended..
PU
10/27Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
09/22PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION : Reports Copper, Gold Porphyry-Style Mineralization at Kliyul; ..
MT
09/22Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. Completes Its Maiden Diamond Drill Program At the Kliyul..
CI
09/22Pacific Ridge Completes Drilling Program at Kliyul with Copper and Gold Porphyry-Style ..
NE
08/05Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. Provides Update on Diamond Drill Program At the Kliyul C..
CI
08/05Drilling Underway at Pacific Ridge's Kliyul Copper Gold Porphyry Project
NE
08/02Pacific Ridge's Common Shares Trading on The OTCQB, Kliyul Copper-Gold Project Update
AQ
07/30PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION : Up 2.6% after Reporting start of Trading on OTCQB
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,49 M -0,39 M -0,39 M
Net cash 2020 0,62 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,27 M 5,75 M 5,74 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Blaine A. Monaghan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Salvador Miranda Chief Financial Officer
Gerald George Carlson Executive Chairman
Bruce A. Youngman Independent Director
Gary Baschuk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD.170.00%6
BHP GROUP-15.06%130 404
RIO TINTO PLC-20.01%97 632
GLENCORE PLC58.28%65 250
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.43%46 298
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.45%32 327