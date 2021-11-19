Pacific Ridge Exploration : Interim (quarterly) financial statements for nine months ended Sep 30, 2021

THE ISSUER'S AUDITORS HAVE NOT REVIEWED OR BEEN INVOLVED IN THE PREPARATION OF THESE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Condensed Consolidated Interim
Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Note
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
$
$
Current
Cash
686,167
628,720
Other receivables
43,483
7,980
Marketable securities and warrants
3
53,000
42,700
Prepaid
883,457
9,587
1,666,107
688,987
Equipment and furniture
4
9,863
2,898
Resource Properties
5
496,959
454,619
Reclamation bonds
21,000
33,500
Right-of-use asset
11
38,022
47,767
2,231,951
1,227,771
Liabilities
Current
Trade payable and accrued liabilities
102,074
103,905
Lease liability - current portion
11
39,731
27,920
141,805
131,825
Lease liability - long-term portion
11
-
20,621
Flow-through premium liability
6(a)
213,855
-
355,660
152,446
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
5(c)(ii), 6
46,241,154
43,784,464
Contributed surplus
6 (b & c)
3,657,640
3,367,186
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
3
-
(10,300)
Deficit
(48,022,503)
(46,066,025)
1,876,291
1,075,325
2,231,951
1,227,771
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board of Directors on October 27, 2021
"Bruce A. Youngman"
"Gary Baschuk"
Director
Director
Condensed Consolidated Interim
Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
September 30
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
Administration expenses
$
$
$
$
Amortization of right-of-use asset
11
10,369
6,612
27,903
19,824
Depreciation
4
869
387
1,813
1,003
Finance lease interest
11
1,164
441
3,737
894
Insurance
-
-
20,160
5,850
Professional and consulting
35,124
574
94,737
14,292
Management and administrative
8
74,216
18,904
207,580
69,125
Office operations and facilities
13,459
12,919
30,466
25,980
Shareholder communications
99,144
18,038
225,497
32,939
Share -based payments
6(c)
165,610
4,521
220,887
21,960
Transfer agent and regulatory fees
23,366
2,848
49,639
16,204
423,321
65,244
882,419
208,071
Exploration-related expenses (income)
Exploration and evaluation costs
5
1,071,490
216,839
1,306,044
361,539
Mining tax credit
7
(80,801)
-
(157,070)
(347)
Property option payments
5(b)(i)
-
-
(75,000)
(325,000)
990,689
216,839
1,073,974
36,192
Other expenses (income)
Interest received
(1,174)
(664)
(3,066)
(3,212)
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
1,103
568
3,151
(2,167)
(71)
(96)
85
(5,379)
Net loss
(1,413,939)
(281,987)
(1,956,478)
(238,884)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Net change in fair value of
marketable securities
3
(2,400)
17,200
10,300
16,500
Total comprehensive loss
(1,416,339)
(264,787)
(1,946,178)
(222,384)
Loss per share (basic and diluted)
(0.03)
(0.01)
(0.04)
(0.01)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
basic and diluted
53,815,319
33,125,748
45,781,886
32,197,987
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Unaudited - expressed in Canadian dollars)
Other
Share capital
Contributed
comprehensive
Note
Amount
Value
surplus
income (loss)
Deficit
Total
#
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2019
31,729,009
43,596,559
3,312,624
(36,300)
(45,572,515)
1,300,368
Units issued for cash in private placement
3,119,999
234,000
-
-
-
234,000
Flow-through premium
7(a)
-
(25,700)
6,146
-
-
(19,554)
Share issuance costs
7(a)
-
(17,194)
-
-
-
(17,194)
Finders' warrants issued
7(b)
-
(1,500)
1,500
-
-
-
Share based payments
6(c)
-
-
21,960
-
-
21,960
Unrealized loss marketable securities
3
-
-
-
16,500
-
16,500
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(238,884)
(238,884)
Balance, September 30, 2020
34,849,008
43,786,165
3,342,230
(19,800)
(45,811,399)
1,297,196
Share issuance costs
6(a)
-
(1,701)
-
-
-
(1,701)
Share -based payments
6(c)
-
-
24,956
-
-
24,956
Unrealized gain marketable securities
3
-
-
-
9,500
-
9,500
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(254,626)
(254,626)
Balance, December 31, 2020
34,849,008
43,784,464
3,367,186
(10,300)
(46,066,025)
1,075,325
Flow-through units issued for cash
8,000,000
1,136,000
-
-
-
1,136,000
Flow-through premium
6(a)
-
(296,000)
82,145
-
-
(213,855)
Non flow-through units issued for cash
10,000,000
1,500,000
-
-
-
1,500,000
Shares issued for property
5(c)(ii)
100,000
31,000
-
-
-
31,000
Shares issued for services
5(c)(ii)
100,000
22,000
-
-
-
22,000
Share issuance costs
6(a)
-
(39,628)
-
-
-
(39,628)
Shares issued on exercise of warrants
6(a, b)
662,833
82,718
(3,178)
-
-
79,540
Shares issued on exercise of options
6(a, c)
140,000
20,600
(9,400)
-
-
11,200
Share -based payments
6(c)
-
-
220,887
-
-
220,887
Unrealized loss in marketable securities
3
-
-
-
10,300
-
10,300
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,956,478)
(1,956,478)
Balance, September 30, 2021
53,851,841
46,241,154
3,657,640
-
(48,022,503)
1,876,291
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
