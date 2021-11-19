Pacific Ridge Exploration : MD&A for nine months ended September 30, 2021

(An Exploration Stage Company) Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) (Form 51-102F1) Nine months ended September 30, 2021

Management's Discussion and Analysis Nine months ended September 30, 2021 This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company"), dated October 27, 2021, provides an update on the Company's business activities, financial condition, financial performance and cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Highlights for the first quarter of 2021 On January 4, 2021, the Company announced that it had appointed Blaine Monaghan as President and CEO. Gerald Carlson was appointed Executive Chairman. On January 18, 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into a consulting agreement with G2 Consultants Corp. ("G2"), a financial public relations firm, to increase Pacific Ridge's profile within the financial community. On February 8, 2021, the Company announced it had appointed Borden Putnam III to the Company's Board of Directors. On March 3, 2021, the Company announced the appointment of Mr. James (Jim) M. Logan, P.Geo. to its newly formed Technical Advisory Committee (the "Committee"). In addition to Jim, the Committee includes Borden Putnam III (Committee Chair), an independent director, Dr. Craig Hart, a technical advisor, Dr. Gerald Carlson, Executive Chairman, and Danette Schwab, Vice President of Exploration. On March 8, 2021, the Company closed a non-brokeredflow-through private placement by issuing 8,000,000 units at a price of $0.142 per unit ("FT Unit") for gross proceeds of $1,136,000 (the "Q1 Financing"). DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft ("DELPHI") acquired all of the FT Units.

Management's Discussion and Analysis Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Proceeds from this Q1 Financing will be used to drill the Kliyul copper-gold project, located in British Columbia. Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months. Securities issued in this private placement include a legend restricting trading of the securities until July 6, 2021. No finders' fees were payable in connection with the Q1 Financing. All proceeds will be used to incur eligible expenses ("Qualifying Expenses") that are "Canadian exploration expenses", within the meaning of subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will also qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", within the meaning of s. 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and will be eligible for the BC 20% Flow-Through Share Tax Credit. On March 9, 2021, the Company granted an aggregate of 850,000 stock options to two of its directors and to a consulting firm. Each option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.105 per share for a period of five years from this date. Options granted to directors vested immediately, while the 200,000 options granted to the consultant will vest 25% each quarter over a 12-month period. The grant is subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Highlights for the Second quarter of 2021 On May 4, 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the RDP (for Roy-Day-Porcupine)copper-gold porphyry project in central British Columbia, approximately 40 km west of its flagship Kliyul copper-gold project. On May 11, 2021, the Company announced the addition of Dr. Dan Core, Ph.D. to its Technical Committee. Dr. Core brings experience targeting within porphyry mineral system utilizing both geological and geophysical data sets, and he has previous experience with the Kliyul project. On May 26, 2021, the Company announced the nomination of mining industry veteran Gary Baschuk to its Board of Directors. Gary was elected at the annual general meeting of shareholders that took place on June 24, 2021. On June 1, 2021, the Company raised $1,500,000 on closing of a non-brokered private placement of 10,000,000 units issued at a price of $0.15 per unit ("Unit") (the "Q2 Financing"). Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat") acquired 7,000,000 of the Units. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.23 for a period until June 2, 2023. No finders' fees were paid. Proceeds from this Q2 Financing will be used for a 2,500-metre diamond drill program at Pacific Ridge's flagship Kliyul copper-gold project, located in British Columbia, for exploration on the Company's other projects, and for general working capital. On June 7, 2021, the Company announced the commencement of drilling activities at its Spius porphyry copper gold project. Drilling will test below the high-grade surface showing area, where grab samples of mineralized porphyry from float and a small outcrop exposure range from 1.11% Cu to 2.53% Cu, and will also test for mineralization at depth near hole SP-19-03, which ended in porphyry-style copper mineralization at a depth of 276 metres. On June 17, 2021, the Company announced the 2021 exploration plans for its Kliyul copper-gold porphyry project. Page 2 of 17

Management's Discussion and Analysis Nine months ended September 30, 2021 On June 24, 2021, at the Company had its annual general meeting of shareholders, directors Gerald Carlson, Blaine Monaghan, Bruce Youngman and Borden Putnam were re-elected, and Gary Baschuk was elected for the first time. During Q2 2021, an aggregate of 643,333 warrants and 19,500 share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $0.12 were exercised, adding $79,540 to the Company's treasury. Highlights for the Third quarter of 2021 On July 15, 2021, the Company announced that it had applied for trading on the OTC Venture Market ("OTCQB"), which will help the Company in growing its U.S. shareholder base. On the same date and press release, the Company also announced that it had entered into a consulting agreement with Westlake Capital, based in Switzerland, with the objective of increasing the Company's profile within the European investment Community. Finally, the Company also announced the granting of 1,100,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees, and certain consultants. The options have an exercise price of $0.25 and are valid for five years. On July 30, 2021, the Company announced that the start of drilling had been delayed at the Kliyul copper- gold project due to a wildfire that temporarily closed the main access road to the project area. On the same date, the Company announced that its common shares had commenced trading on the OTC Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "PEXZF". B. Riley Securities acted as the Company's OTCQB sponsor. B. Riley Securities, Inc. is a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., based in Los Angeles with offices across the United States, providing corporate finance, research, sales, and trading services. On August 5, 2021, the Company announced that it had commenced its fully funded 2,500 m drill program at Kliyul. On September 22, 2021, the Company announced that it had completed the Kliyul diamond drill program. All three drill holes encountered classic copper-goldporphyry-style mineralization consisting of sulphides pyrite, chalcopyrite and lesser bornite in veins and as disseminations; assays are pending. The mineralization and alteration intercepted in this drilling has extended the known extents of the Kliyul Main Zone to the west and to depth. Field mapping and sampling has identified a copper skarn prospect approximately 800 m to the southeast of the Kliyul Main Zone, and presents an exciting target for further work. During Q3 2021, an aggregate of 140,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.08 per share were exercised for cash proceeds of $11,200. Page 3 of 17

Management's Discussion and Analysis Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Mineral Properties Kliyul and Redton, British Columbia In January 2020, the Company entered into an earn-in property agreement (the "Kliyul-Redton Agreement"), as amended on April 7, 2020, and on July 22, 2020, with Aurico Metals Inc. ("Aurico"), with respect to the Kliyul and Redton properties located in British Columbia (jointly, "the Properties"). Kliyul is a 6,000-ha advanced exploration project located 50 km southeast of the Kemess mine and 5 km from the Omineca mining road and power line in one of the most geochemically anomalous areas for copper and gold in the Quesnel Terrane. The property contains several Province of British Columbia Minfile database occurrences, including four major target areas: Kliyul, Bap Ridge, Ginger-Shadow and M39, each representing an interpreted porphyry centre over a 4 km strike length. Redton is a porphyry copper-gold property that adjoins Kwanika Copper Corporation's (Northwest Copper Corporation ("NWST") and Posco International Corporation) Kwanika property along its eastern and northern boundary. The property is road accessible in a proven porphyry belt, underlain by rocks of the Hogem Batholith within the prolific Quesnel Terrane. In 2020, the Company completed a surface exploration program at Kliyul designed to extend the depth of investigation of the chargeability and resistivity response related to the Kliyul mineralization as well as to define vectors to mineralization for a major drill test of priority Au-Cu targets planned for 2021. At Redton, the Company completed a one-hole, 434 m drill program. The drill hole tested the Redton North target, a 550 m by 250 m magnetic and IP chargeability anomaly with a coincident 500 m x 100 m copper- molybdenum soil anomaly, located 2.5 km north of NWST's Kwanika Central Zone deposit. No significant copper or gold assays were encountered in the hole. During August and September, 2021, Pacific Ridge completed 1,544 m of diamond drilling in three drill holes at Kliyul. All three holes encountered porphyry-style mineralization consisting of pyrite, chalcopyrite and lesser bornite in veins and as disseminations. Logging of the drill cores has identified an early magnetite-chlorite alteration and veining which is cross-cut by later-stage banded quartz-magnetite veins as well as later generations of quartz+magnetite+chalcopyrite veining. The later stage veining brings in chalcopyrite+bornite with quartz as well as epidote and/or anhydrite+magnetite. Early magnetite and quartz-magnetite veins are interpreted to represent the higher temperature part of the porphyry system at Kliyul Main Zone. The presence of bornite is also an indication of proximity to the higher temperature core of a porphyry system and is a positive vector towards the core of Kliyul Main Zone. All these characteristics are associate with classic porphyry copper occurrences. Assay results from the 2021 drill program will be released as soon as they are available. Page 4 of 17

