  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEX   CA6947983079

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD.

(PEX)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:53 2022-07-28 pm EDT
0.3400 CAD    0.00%
Pacific Ridge Exploration : Watch the Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. Presentation at the July 28, 2022 Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference

07/29/2022 | 09:20am EDT
Click on the following link to view the Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX) Company Presentation at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by OTC Markets Group along with co-host Socialsuite on Thursday, July 28, 2022:

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX) Company Presentation

Disclaimer

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:19:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,80 M -2,18 M -2,18 M
Net cash 2021 0,57 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,4 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Blaine A. Monaghan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Salvador Miranda Chief Financial Officer
Gerald George Carlson Executive Chairman
Bruce A. Youngman Independent Director
Gary Baschuk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD.-15.00%21
BHP GROUP LIMITED-7.66%135 303
RIO TINTO PLC-1.05%98 538
GLENCORE PLC20.44%70 830
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-5.24%41 885
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.18%36 823