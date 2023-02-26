Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Pacific Shuanglin Bio-pharmacy Co., LTD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000403   CNE000000F14

PACIFIC SHUANGLIN BIO-PHARMACY CO., LTD

(000403)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-23
22.79 CNY   +0.26%
10:43aBeijing probes illegal mining activities in Chinese lithium hub - Yicai
RE
01/06Tranche Update on Pacific Shuanglin Bio-pharmacy Co., LTD's Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 1, 2022.
CI
2022Pacific Shuanglin Bio-pharmacy to Set Up Investment Fund Manager
MT
Summary 
Summary

Beijing probes illegal mining activities in Chinese lithium hub - Yicai

02/26/2023 | 10:43am EST
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central government has sent a working group to probe illegal mining in the country's lithium hub Yichun, financial news outlet Yicai reported on Sunday.

Yicai, citing sources, said the probe comes amid a "shutdown and rectification" of lithium producers in Yichun, a small city in southern Jiangxi province known by some as Asia's lithium capital.

News of the probe follows a Yichun local government announcement on Thursday that it was cracking down on criminal activity in the lithium battery industry, such as unlicensed and environmentally damaging mining.

Yichun has 1.1 million tonnes of lithium oxide reserves and accounts for 12% of global output, according to the South China Morning Post.

One lithium analyst, who declined to be named, told Yicai that the industry optimistically estimates that the shutdown will last for about a month.

Yichun currently produces between 10,000 tons and 12,000 tons of lithium carbonate per month, it reported. "If production is suspended for a month, the affected scale may account for about 10% of the global market," the analyst said.

Lithium batteries are a key component in electric vehicles, demand for which has grown rapidly in recent years as climate-conscious consumers snap up cars with electric powertrains amid soaring fuel prices.

Yichun's rich lithium reserves have led to a rapid expansion of the city's mining industry that has brought large tax revenues to the local government.

But the industry has also been plagued by over-mining and under-regulation, leading to environmental issues such as local water sources being polluted with thallium, a toxic metal.

The world's largest battery maker CATL is one of many Chinese conglomerates that own assets in Yichun.

Last December several companies in the city's lithium industry halted production as the local government investigated the water quality of a river that supplies residents.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -1.89% 405.4 End-of-day quote.3.05%
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. -1.00% 29.7 End-of-day quote.3.02%
PACIFIC SHUANGLIN BIO-PHARMACY CO., LTD 0.26% 22.79 End-of-day quote.0.13%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 972 M 283 M 283 M
Net income 2021 391 M 56,2 M 56,2 M
Net cash 2021 978 M 141 M 141 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,7x
Yield 2021 0,20%
Capitalization 16 690 M 2 399 M 2 399 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,1x
EV / Sales 2021 9,92x
Nbr of Employees 902
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart PACIFIC SHUANGLIN BIO-PHARMACY CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Pacific Shuanglin Bio-pharmacy Co., LTD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFIC SHUANGLIN BIO-PHARMACY CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 22,79
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guang Zu Zhu General Manager
Zhi Bo Wang Deputy General Manager
Ling Mou Huang Chairman
Wei Zheng Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jun Xian Yu Independent Director
