Pacific Smiles : PSQ FY22 Half Year Presentation

This document is a presentation prepared by Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ACN 103 087 449) (Pacific Smiles). Material in this presentation provides general background information about the activities of Pacific Smiles current at the date of this presentation, unless otherwise noted. Information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice. Circumstances may change and the contents of this presentation may become outdated as a result. onlyThe information contained in this presentation is a summary only and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with Pacific Smiles' other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange, which are available at www.asx.com.au. This presentation is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offer document under Australian law or the law of any other jurisdiction. It is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial or tax situation or needs of any particular investor. Readers should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial and tax situation and needs and seek independent legal, taxation and other professional advice appropriate for their usejurisdiction and individual circumstances. This presentation is not and should not be considered as an offer or recommendation with respect to the ub cription for, purchase or sale of any security and neither this document, nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. Accordingly, no action should be taken on the basis of, or in reliance on, this presentation. In particular, this presentation does not constit te an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any sec rities in the United States. No securities of Pacific Smiles have been, and nor will they be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933 as amended (US Securities Act). Securities in Pacific Smiles may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, registration under the US nalSecurities Act and applicable US state securities laws.

Pacific Smiles, its related bodies corporate and any of their respective officers, directors, employees, agents or advisers (Pacific Smiles Parties), do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, in relation to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information contained herein, and to the maximum extent permitted by law disclaim any responsibility and liability flowing from the use of this information by any party. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Pacific Smiles Parties do not accept any liability to any person, organisation or entity for any loss or damage arising from the use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it. Forward looking statements This document contains certain forward looking statements and comments about expectations about the performance of its businesses. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as, without limitation, 'expect', 'outlook', 'anticipate', 'likely', 'intend', 'should', 'could', 'may', 'predict', 'plan', 'propose', 'will', 'would', 'believe', 'forecast', 'estimate', 'target' and other similar expressions within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings or financial position or performance are also forward looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there is a risk that such predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. Forward looking statements are provided as a general guide only, and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, and may involve significant elements of subjective judgment and assumptions as to future events which may or may not prove to be correct, which can cause Pacific Smiles' actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward looking statements and many of these factors are outside the control of Pacific Smiles. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward looking statement. Past performance is not a guide to future performance and no representation or warranty is made by any person as to the likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward looking statements, forecast financial information or other forecast.

Nothing contained in this presentation nor any information made available to you is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise, representation, warranty or guarantee as to the past, present or the future performance of Pacific Smiles. Pacific Smiles does not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements (other than to the extent required by applicable law). Pro forma financial information Pacific Smiles uses certain measures to manage and report on its business that are not recognised under Australian Accounting Standards. These measures are referred to as non-IFRS financial information. Pacific Smiles considers that this non-IFRS financial information is important to assist in evaluating Pacific Smiles' performance. The information is presented to assist in making appropriate comparisons with prior periods and to assess the operating performance of the business. For a reconciliation of the non-IFRS financial information contained in this presentation to IFRS-compliant comparative information, refer to the Appendices of this presentation. All dollar values are in Australian dollars (A$) unless otherwise stated. A number of figures, amounts, percentages, estimates, calculations of value and fractions in this presentation are subject to the effect of rounding. Accordingly, the actual calculation of these figures may differ from the figures set out in this presentation.