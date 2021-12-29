Log in
    PFSF   US69482P2056

PACIFIC SOFTWARE, INC.

(PFSF)
Pacific Software : Notification of Late Filing

12/29/2021 | 01:27pm EST
NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: Pacific Software, Inc.

Check One:

Annual Report

Quarterly Report

Interim Report

For Period Ended: 09/30/2021

Address of Principal Executive Office:

9905 Pink Oak Acres Way

Ste 622

Charlotte, NC 28277

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

The Company could not complete the filing of its Annual Report for the year ended September 30 2021, due to

  • delay in obtaining and compiling information required to be included in the Company's Annual Report, which delay could not be eliminated by the Company without unreasonable effort and expense. In accordance with the OTC Markets, the Company will file its Annual Report no later than the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date.

The Company is relying on the Notice for its Notification of Late Filing.

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

Approximately 15 days after December 29, 2021

Person to contact regarding this notification:

Officer/Director Signature:

Date: 12/29/2021

Date: 12/29/2021

Signature: /s/ Michael Finkelstein

Signature: /s/ Izak On

Name: Michael Finkelstein

Name: Izak On

Title: Chief Operating Officer

Title: Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Pacific Software Inc. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 18:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
