Pacific Software : Notification of Late Filing

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: Pacific Software, Inc.

Check One: Annual Report Quarterly Report Interim Report

For Period Ended: 09/30/2021

Address of Principal Executive Office:

9905 Pink Oak Acres Way

Ste 622

Charlotte, NC 28277

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

The Company could not complete the filing of its Annual Report for the year ended September 30 2021, due to

delay in obtaining and compiling information required to be included in the Company's Annual Report, which delay could not be eliminated by the Company without unreasonable effort and expense. In accordance with the OTC Markets, the Company will file its Annual Report no later than the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date.

The Company is relying on the Notice for its Notification of Late Filing.

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

Approximately 15 days after December 29, 2021

Person to contact regarding this notification: Officer/Director Signature: Date: 12/29/2021 Date: 12/29/2021 Signature: /s/ Michael Finkelstein Signature: /s/ Izak On Name: Michael Finkelstein Name: Izak On Title: Chief Operating Officer Title: Chief Executive Officer

