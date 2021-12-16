Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Discrepancies between unaudited and audited accounts

2 Venture Drive #19-15, Vision Exchange Singapore 608526

(65) 6411 0688 www.pacificstar-dev.com Business Reg. No: 198203779D

MATERIAL VARIANCES BETWEEN UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

The board of directors (the "Board") of Pacific Star Development Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's unaudited full year financial statements and dividend announcement for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 ("FY2021") dated 30 September 2021 (the "Unaudited Financial Statements") released via SGXNet.

Unless otherwise defined or the context otherwise requires, all terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Unaudited Financial Statements.

Pursuant to Rule 704(5) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), the Board wishes to announce and clarify certain material variances to the Unaudited Financial Statements following the finalisation of the audit and issuance of the auditor's report dated 16 December 2021 by the Company's external auditors, Messrs Ernst & Young LLP (the "Independent Auditors' Report", and the related audited financial statements are referred to herein as the "Audited Financial Statements"). The details and explanations of the material variances are set out in Appendix A as annexed hereto.

With regard to the Audited Financial Statements and this announcement, shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") are advised to read both in conjunction with the Independent Auditors' Report released by the Company in the announcement dated 16 December 2021.

Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants or other professional advisers.

The Board confirms that to the best of its knowledge, all material disclosures, facts and information have been provided and announced and are not aware of any facts, information or disclosures, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement or disclosures misleading.

On behalf of the Board

PACIFIC STAR DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

Ying Wei Hsein

Executive Chairman

16 December 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor").

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr David Yeong, SAC Capital Private Limited, at 1 Robinson Road #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542. Telephone number: +65 6232 3210.

1