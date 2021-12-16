Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Pacific Star Development Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1C5   SG1DE5000007

PACIFIC STAR DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

(1C5)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Discrepancies between unaudited and audited accounts

12/16/2021 | 11:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2 Venture Drive #19-15, Vision Exchange Singapore 608526

  1. (65) 6411 0688 www.pacificstar-dev.com Business Reg. No: 198203779D

MATERIAL VARIANCES BETWEEN UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

The board of directors (the "Board") of Pacific Star Development Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's unaudited full year financial statements and dividend announcement for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 ("FY2021") dated 30 September 2021 (the "Unaudited Financial Statements") released via SGXNet.

Unless otherwise defined or the context otherwise requires, all terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Unaudited Financial Statements.

Pursuant to Rule 704(5) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), the Board wishes to announce and clarify certain material variances to the Unaudited Financial Statements following the finalisation of the audit and issuance of the auditor's report dated 16 December 2021 by the Company's external auditors, Messrs Ernst & Young LLP (the "Independent Auditors' Report", and the related audited financial statements are referred to herein as the "Audited Financial Statements"). The details and explanations of the material variances are set out in Appendix A as annexed hereto.

With regard to the Audited Financial Statements and this announcement, shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") are advised to read both in conjunction with the Independent Auditors' Report released by the Company in the announcement dated 16 December 2021.

Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants or other professional advisers.

The Board confirms that to the best of its knowledge, all material disclosures, facts and information have been provided and announced and are not aware of any facts, information or disclosures, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement or disclosures misleading.

On behalf of the Board

PACIFIC STAR DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

Ying Wei Hsein

Executive Chairman

16 December 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor").

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr David Yeong, SAC Capital Private Limited, at 1 Robinson Road #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542. Telephone number: +65 6232 3210.

1

Appendix A

  1. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Group

2021

2021

Variance

Note

$'000

$'000

$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Revenue

1,711

1,711

-

Cost of sales

(1,075)

(1,007)

68

1

Gross profit

636

704

68

Other operating income

403

543

140

1

Expenses:

-

Administrative

(6,018)

(6,018)

-

Other expenses

(1,679)

(6,152)

(4,473)

2

Finance costs

(20,540)

(20,540)

-

Share of results of joint venture

(362)

(362)

-

Share of results of associate

(170)

(170)

-

Loss before tax

(27,730)

(31,995)

(4,265)

Income tax expense

-

-

-

Net loss for the financial year

(27,730)

(31,995)

(4,265)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:

Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

Currency translation differences

arising from consolidation

(150)

(118)

32

1 & 2

(150)

(118)

32

Total comprehensive loss for the financial year

(27,880)

(32,113)

(4,233)

Net loss for the financial year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(27,730)

(31,995)

(4,265)

Total comprehensive loss for the financial year

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(27,880)

(32,113)

(4,233)

Notes

  1. The variance was due to an audit adjustment to correct accounting errors made in the books of a subsidiary which resulted in the reduction of cost of sales by $68,000, increased other operating income by $140,000, reduced other payables by $207,000 and increased foreign currency translation reserve by $1,000.
  2. The $4,473,000 increase was due to an audit adjustment relating to impairment of the Group's development properties, Puteri Cove Residences and Quayside ("PCR"), which increased other expenses by $4,473,000, reduced development properties by $4,441,000 and reduced the foreign currency translation reserve by $32,000.
  3. An audit adjustment of $13,246,000 of impairment was made to the Company's investment in subsidiaries. This resulted in an increase of the Company's accumulated losses and a reduction its investment in subsidiaries. This audit adjustment did not have any impact on the Group's results.
  4. The $30,000 reduction in trade payables was attributable to a reclassification of accrued interest payable to a contractor from trade payables to other payables.

2

Appendix A

  1. Statement of Financial Position

The Group

The Company

30-Jun-21

30-Jun-21

Variance

Note

30-Jun-21

30-Jun-21

Variance

Note

$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current assets

Property, plant

and equipment

51

51

-

2

2

-

Right-of-use assets

171

171

-

-

-

-

Investment

in subsidiaries

-

-

-

13,246

-

(13,246)

3

Deferred costs

272

272

-

-

-

-

Total non-current assets

494

494

-

13,248

2

(13,246)

Current assets

Deferred costs

254

254

-

-

-

-

Development properties

133,531

129,090

(4,441)

2

-

-

-

Trade receivables

845

845

-

-

-

-

Other receivables and

other current assets

566

566

-

3,296

3,296

-

Fixed deposits pledged

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash at bank

149

149

-

14

14

-

Restricted cash

1,241

1,241

-

-

-

-

Total current assets

136,586

132,145

(4,441)

3,310

3,310

-

Total assets

137,080

132,639

(4,441)

16,558

3,312

(13,246)

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

46,671

46,671

-

-

-

-

Lease liabilities

-

-

-

-

-

-

Trade payables

51

51

-

-

-

-

Other payables

622

621

(1)

-

-

-

Total non-current

liabilities

47,344

47,343

(1)

-

-

-

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

108,807

108,807

-

-

-

-

Lease liabilities

200

200

-

-

-

-

Trade payables

12,005

11,975

(30)

4

-

-

-

Other payables

37,743

37,566

(177)

1 & 4

18,844

18,844

-

Deferred income

39

39

-

17

17

-

Joint venture

-

-

-

-

-

-

Associate

-

-

-

-

-

-

Current tax liabilities

6,011

6,011

-

-

-

-

Total current liabilities

164,805

164,598

(207)

18,861

18,861

-

Total liabilities

212,149

211,941

(208)

18,861

18,861

-

Net liabilities

(75,069)

(79,302)

(4,233)

(2,303)

(15,549)

(13,246)

Capital and reserves

attributable to

owners of the

Company

Share capital

47,801

47,801

-

197,055

197,055

-

Treasury shares

-

-

-

(513)

(513)

-

Accumulated losses

(124,053)

(128,318)

(4,265)

1 & 2

(198,845)

(212,091)

(13,246)

3

Foreign currency

translation reserve

1,183

1,215

32

1 & 2

-

-

-

Capital deficiency

attributable to owners

of the Company and

total capital deficiency

(75,069)

(79,302)

(4,233)

(2,303)

(15,549)

(13,246)

3

Appendix A

(iii) Consolidated cash flow statement

The Group

2021

2021

Variance

Note

$'000

$'000

$'000

(Unaudited) (Audited)

Cash flows from operating activities

Loss before income tax

(27,730)

(31,995)

(4,265)

1 & 2

Adjustments for:

Finance costs

20,540

20,540

-

Write down of development properties

-

4,473

4,473

2

Net effects of cancallation of sale and purchase agreements

1,617

1,617

-

Share of results of joint venture

362

362

-

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

253

253

-

Amortisation of deferred costs

206

206

-

Share of results of associate

170

170

-

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

25

25

-

Amortisation of defered income

(139)

(139)

-

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(69)

(69)

-

Interest income

(68)

(68)

-

Reversal of expected credit losses on trade receivables

(9)

(9)

-

Operating cash flow before working capital changes

(4,842)

(4,634)

208

Movement in working capital:

Changes in trade, other receivables and other current assets

2,027

1,924

(103)

5

Changes in development properties

394

395

1

Changes in deferred income

-

102

102

5

Changes in trade and other payables

299

114

(185)

1 & 6

Changes in deferred costs

(66)

(66)

-

Effects of currency translation on working capital

460

460

-

Cash flows used in operations

(1,728)

(1,705)

23

Interest income received

68

68

-

Finance costs paid

(2,066)

(2,089)

(23)

6

Income tax paid

(685)

(685)

-

Net cash used in operating activities

(4,411)

(4,411)

-

Cash flows from investing activities

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

69

69

-

Funding to joint venture

(362)

(362)

-

Funding to associate

(170)

(170)

-

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(7)

(7)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(470)

(470)

-

Cash flows from financing activities

Net proceeds from bank loan

1,932

1,932

-

Repayment of lease liabilities

(253)

(253)

-

Movement in restricted cash

(117)

(117)

-

Net cash generated from financing activities

1,562

1,562

-

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(3,319)

(3,319)

-

Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents

(11)

(11)

-

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of financial year

905

905

-

Cash and cash equivalents at end of financial year

(2,425)

(2,425)

-

Notes(cont'd)

  1. The increase was largely attributable to the adjustment to account for the cash receipt of deferred income.
  2. The $23,000 was attributable the correction of errors of the effects of accrued interest classified under other payables used to derive cash flow.

4

Disclaimer

Pacific Star Development Ltd. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 16:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PACIFIC STAR DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
11:49aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : :Discrepancies between unaudited and audited accoun..
PU
11:49aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : :Auditor's Comments of Accounts
PU
12/06GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :update regarding letter of demand - summons with luxembourg distri..
PU
11/14Pacific Star Development Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended S..
CI
11/03Pacific Star Names New COO
MT
10/15WAIVER : :Extension of Time to hold AGM, Submission of Sustainability Report & Resumption ..
PU
10/15PACIFIC STAR DEVELOPMENT : Extends Maturity Date of $53 Million Loan Facility
MT
10/14PACIFIC STAR DEVELOPMENT : Unit Secures $22 Million Loan Facility
MT
10/07PACIFIC STAR DEVELOPMENT : Defers $1 Million Interest Payment, Negotiates Loan Extension
MT
10/06GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Capitalisation of Interest on Loan Facility and Maturity on Loan F..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,71 M 1,26 M 1,26 M
Net income 2021 -27,7 M -20,3 M -20,3 M
Net Debt 2021 165 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,5 M 15,7 M 15,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 28,6x
EV / Sales 2021 109x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart PACIFIC STAR DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pacific Star Development Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wei Hsein Ying Executive Chairman
Nam Fei Chua Chief Operating Officer & Head-Legal
Chin Boon Leow Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Cheong Yeong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hoon Tong Lim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIFIC STAR DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-59.05%16
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.10%34 878
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.54%30 210
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.34%29 935
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-9.80%26 825
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED9.02%25 785