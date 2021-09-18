General Announcement::Loan Assignments relating to PSD Holdings Pte. Ltd. and its Creditors

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number: 198203779D)

LOAN ASSIGNMENTS RELATING TO PSD HOLDINGS PTE. LTD. AND ITS CREDITORS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Pacific Star Development Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's annual report for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 (the "FY2020 Annual Report"). The Company wishes to provide an update to shareholders relating to certain assignments made by PSD Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("PSDH"). PSDH was previously controlled by Mr Chan Fook Kheong ("Mr Chan"), who was previously the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer and controlling shareholder of the Company. Pursuant to a court order, Mr Chan was adjudged a bankrupt on 19 March 2020, and a private trustee (the "Trustee") was appointed to administer Mr Chan's estate in bankruptcy. Accordingly, Mr Chan's assets, including his interest in the Company's shares, are no longer under his control and have vested under the Trustee's control.

Under the narrative "Amount due to a related party" in Note 28 to the financial statements on Page 97 of the FY2020 Annual Report, the Company and the Group had S$3,651,000 and S$9,370,000 due to PSDH respectively.

The Group's amount due to PSDH as at 30 June 2020 was made up of (i) S$3,651,000 due to PSDH by the Company and (ii) S$5,719,000 due by PSD Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("PSDS"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, to PSDH.

As at 30 April 2021, the amount owing by the Group to PSDH are as follows:

Entity Current Principal Accrued Total Interest interest rate S$ S$ S$ PSDS 5.00% 3,500,000.00 215,321.13 3,715,321.13 PSDS - 2,148,734.19 - 2,148,734.19 Amount due by PSDS to PSDH 5,648,734.19 215,321.13 5,864,055.32 Pacific Star Development Limited ("Amount due from PSDL to PSDH") - 3,500,000.00 151,301.37 3,651,301.37 PSDH Loans to the Group 9,148,734.19 366,622.50 9,515,356.69

Note: The accrued interest of S$151,301.37 under the amount due from PSDL to PSDH arises from interest previously accrued. At the present time, there is no longer any interest charged on the amount due from PSDL to PSDH.

The amounts owing by the Group to PSDH (including the Amount due from PSDL to PSDH) of S$9,515,356.69, in conjunction with the underlying contracts, shall be collectively referred to as the "PSDH Loans".

On 17 September 2021, the Company has been informed that the PSDH Loans have been assigned in full by PSDH to (i) CH Biovest Pte. Limited ("CH Biovest") and (ii) DB2 Investment Pte. Ltd. ("DB2") via a Deed of Assignment with effect from 30 April 2021 (the "Deed of Assignment"). The effects of the Deed of Assignment are as follows:

