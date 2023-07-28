Pacific Valley Bank appointed Steve Leen as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective August 1, 2023. Steve brings an unmatched level of experience and knowledge to the team, with over thirty years in the financial industry. As CFO for two larger Bay Area institutions, Mr. Leen has overseen IT, Compliance and Operations, and most recently concluded an Interim CFO term for United Security Bank in Fresno in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Steve is an ideal fit for the role of CFO at Pacific Valley Bank.