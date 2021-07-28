Pacific West Bank : Earnings Release Second Quarter 2021

"Our growth over the past year underscores the importance of our continued focus on attracting experienced bankers who are engaged in our mission to deliver an exceptional client experience as we add infrastructure enhancements to drive continued growth", said Terry Peterson, the Bank's CEO. "The Portland economy continues to be the economic engine of Oregon. As the city emerges from the wake of the pandemic, Pacific West Bank is well positioned to accelerate and grow with Portland businesses."

West Linn, Oregon, July 28, 2021. - Pacific West Bank (OTC: PWBO) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Pacific West Bank (the "Bank") today announced second-quarter net income of $243,000 or $0.09 per diluted share and for the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income of $697,000 or $0.26 per diluted share.

Second Quarter of 2021

Assets totaled $284.0 million as of June 30th, 2021, which was an increase of $72.2 million or 34.1% compared to $211.8 million as of year-end 2021. Loans increased $40.3 million during the first half of 2021 driven by PPP loan production of $64.2 million and $20.9 million in loan commitments. This production was offset by $30.9 million in PPP loans forgiven by the SBA, as well as loan payoffs in the core portfolio during the period. "Our team of proven commercial bankers continue to find and secure quality lending opportunities in a very competitive market, which is a testament to our growing brand in Portland," said Alexander Gosline, SVP and Commercial Lending Team Leader. "Loan demand is robust, and our team continues to earn quality relationships, many of which are from our participation and success in the SBA PPP loan program."

Deposits grew $56.1 million during the first half of 2021 and these deposits funded the growth of the Bank's cash position by $16.6 million or 61.6%. Additionally, excess cash has been used to purchase $15.5 million in investment debt securities which have grown 70.8% during the first half of 2021. At quarter end, the Bank held $10.0 million in off-balance sheet deposits through a national deposit network. "The Bank's net interest margin continues to be affected by lower yielding assets including $43.5 million in cash and $64.2 million in PPP loans," said Jason Wessling, EVP, and Chief Financial Officer. "The effects of lower asset yield are offset by a lower cost of funds with 51% of total deposits being non-interest-bearing accounts. However, the Bank's strong liquidity position supports prudent loan growth and mitigates deposit concentration risk."

Revenue from interest income and non-interest income was $4.6 million for the first half of 2021, which grew by $1.7 million or 58.6%, when compared to $2.9 million for the first half of 2020. Provision for loan loss for the first half of 2021 was $150,000. Additional provision for loan losses were driven by growth in the loan portfolio as asset quality remains strong with no loans past due greater than 30 days. Additionally, all loans that had deferred payments under the CARES act returned to making full payments. As of June 30, 2021, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total core loans (net of PPP) was 1.42%.

Non-interest expense increased 10.6% when comparing the first half of 2021 to the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily driven by increased compensation expense related to hiring three new commercial bankers in first half of 2021. Additionally, the Bank continued to invest in technological infrastructure to provide the tools and security necessary to provide exceptional customer service to commercial banking clients. "Our client focused culture continues to attract top tier commercial bankers who want to work collaboratively to grow the Bank and serve the community," said Bob Harding, President and Chief Operating Officer. "In July, the Bank added Malcolm Hodge to the commercial lending team as a Senior Vice President Commercial Loan Officer. He is a 20-plus year veteran of the Portland banking community. Malcolm's strong commercial lending background and commitment to customer service has been pivotal in the growth of other Portland commercial banks, and we are excited to have him join our team."

About Pacific West Bank: Information about the Bank's stock may be obtained through the over-the-counter marketplace at www.otcmarkets.com. Pacific West Bank's stock symbol is "PWBO".

Pacific West Bank was formed in 2004 by Portland metro businesspeople to deliver loan and deposit product solutions through experienced and professional bankers to businesses, nonprofits, professionals, and individuals. The Bank serves the greater Portland metro area with offices in Downtown Portland, Lake Oswego, and West Linn.