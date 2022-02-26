Log in
    PRY   DE000A2YN371

PACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG

(PRY)
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: ?35 million debut green loan signed

02/26/2022 | 04:58am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Financing/Sustainability
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: ?35 million debut green loan signed

26-Feb-2022 / 10:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: ?35 million debut green loan signed

Gruenwald (26.02.2022/10:55) - Today, Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN371, Dusseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY, together with its subsidiaries "Group") through a subsidiary signed a ?35 million debut secured green loan private placement with UBS Asset Management. The fixed interest rate of the green debt instrument equals 4.85% and the tenor of the financing is five years from signing with a bullet repayment.

Roughly ?26 million of the loan will be used to refinance existing debt, thereby optimizing the Group's capital structure. Approximately ?9.3 million thereof will be used to refinance an existing subordinated debt facility with an interest rate approximately 1% higher than the new financing. Further ?16.5 million will be used to refinance the Group's existing revolving credit facility, thereby replacing a short-term facility with a longer term loan facility. The remainder of the net proceeds will be used to finance the further build-out of the Group's existing portfolio and new acquisitions. All net proceeds from the green loan will be used to finance and/or refinance investments in eligible green projects as described in Section 2.1 of the Group's Green Finance Framework.

*************
Investor Relations and Media Requests

info@pacifico-renewables.com

 

Disclaimer

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions, and forecasts concerning the future business situation, earnings situation, and results of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "will", or "should" and their negation and similar variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions, forecasts and assumptions of the management board of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, therefore actual results, performance and events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein should not be construed as guarantees of future performance or results and are not necessarily reliable indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are only valid on the date of this publication. Pacifico Renewables Yield AG will not update the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions contained in this release in light of subsequent events or circumstances, nor will it reflect subsequent events or circumstances or correct inaccuracies that arise after the date of this release as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, and the company does not assume any obligation to do so. The company does not assume any responsibility whatsoever that the forward-looking statements or assumptions contained herein will occur.

26-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG
Bavariafilmplatz 7, Gebäude 49
82031 Grünwald
Germany
E-mail: ir@pacifico-renewables.com
Internet: www.pacifico-renewables.com
ISIN: DE000A2YN371
WKN: A2YN37
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1289225

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1289225  26-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1289225&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
