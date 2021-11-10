Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Pacifico Renewables Yield AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRY   DE000A2YN371

PACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG

(PRY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Company successfully completes private placement 338,276 shares at EUR29.00 per share

11/10/2021 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Financing/Capital Increase Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Company successfully completes private placement 338,276 shares at EUR29.00 per share 10-Nov-2021 / 23:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Company successfully completes private placement 338,276 shares at EUR29.00 per share

Gruenwald (10.11.2021/23:55) - Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("Company", ISIN: DE000A2YN371, Dusseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY) has successfully sold 338,276 shares in the Company in its previously-announced private placement to qualified investors in Germany and other selected jurisdictions (outside the United States of America) at a placement price of EUR29.00 per share, resulting in total gross proceeds before commissions and costs of approximately EUR9.8 million. The sold shares are expected to be delivered on November 17, 2021.

The Company will register an increase of the Company's share capital from EUR3,382,766.00 by EUR338,276.00 to EUR3,721,042.00 against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights of existing shareholders with the commercial register. The new shares carry dividend rights from 1 January 2021.

************* Investor Relations and Media Requests

info@pacifico-renewables.com

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG or of any of its subsidiaries. The securities have already been sold.

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions, and forecasts concerning the future business situation, earnings situation, and results of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "will", or "should" and their negation and similar variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions, forecasts and assumptions of the management board of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, therefore actual results, performance and events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein should not be construed as guarantees of future performance or results and are not necessarily reliable indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are only valid on the date of this publication. Pacifico Renewables Yield AG will not update the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions contained in this release in light of subsequent events or circumstances, nor will it reflect subsequent events or circumstances or correct inaccuracies that arise after the date of this release as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, and the company does not assume any obligation to do so. The company does not assume any responsibility whatsoever that the forward-looking statements or assumptions contained herein will occur.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Pacifico Renewables Yield AG 
              Bavariafilmplatz 7, Gebäude 49 
              82031 Grünwald 
              Germany 
E-mail:       ir@pacifico-renewables.com 
Internet:     www.pacifico-renewables.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2YN371 
WKN:          A2YN37 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1248135 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1248135 10-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1248135&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2021 17:55 ET (22:55 GMT)

All news about PACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG
05:57pPACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG : Company successfully completes private placement 338,276 sh..
EQ
05:56pPACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG : Company successfully completes private placement 338,276 sh..
DJ
12:07pPACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG : Management board resolves capital increase without subscrip..
EQ
12:06pPRESS RELEASE : Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: -2-
DJ
12:06pPRESS RELEASE : Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Management board resolves capital increase w..
DJ
12:00pPACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG : -2-
DJ
12:00pPACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG : Management board resolves capital increase without subscrip..
DJ
11/08Pacifico Renewables Yield To Acquire Six Solar Parks In The Netherlands
MT
11/08Pacifico Renewables Yield AG signs 10 MW solar park portfolio acquisition in the Nether..
EQ
11/08Pacifico Renewables Yield to Seek Acquisitions
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21,0 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net income 2021 1,92 M 2,20 M 2,20 M
Net Debt 2021 137 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 102 M 118 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales 2022 7,99x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 100%
Chart PACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG
Duration : Period :
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 30,20 €
Average target price 44,00 €
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Siddiqui Co-Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Strasser Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Neuhoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bettina Mittermeier Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Verena Mohaupt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG-24.26%118
NEXTERA ENERGY10.10%166 664
ENEL S.P.A.-14.28%83 454
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.36%78 442
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.68%72 205
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.94%67 139