Pacifico Renewables Yield AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.07.2022 / 18:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr
|First name:
|Martin Navid
|Last name(s):
|Siddiqui
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Pacifico Renewables Yield AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN371
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|30.20 EUR
|5013.20 EUR
|30.40 EUR
|4073.69 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|30.2893 EUR
|9086.80 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
20.07.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pacifico Renewables Yield AG
|
|Bavariafilmplatz 7, Gebäude 49
|
|82031 Grünwald
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.pacifico-renewables.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
77019 20.07.2022 CET/CEST