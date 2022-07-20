Pacifico Renewables Yield AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.07.2022 / 18:07 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr First name: Martin Navid Last name(s): Siddiqui

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG

b) LEI

529900Y3K1U2XX4HGM05

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2YN371

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 30.20 EUR 5013.20 EUR 30.40 EUR 4073.69 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 30.2893 EUR 9086.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

18/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETB

