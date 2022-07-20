Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Pacifico Renewables Yield AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRY   DE000A2YN371

PACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG

(PRY)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:26 2022-07-20 pm EDT
29.00 EUR   -1.36%
12:09pPACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/18PACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG : Successful implementation of previously announced capital increase of 1,024,915 new shares against contribution of 13,897,848 clearvise shares
EQ
07/15Clearvise AG signed a memorandum of understanding 166-MW Portfolio of Wind and Solar Plants in Europe from Pacifico Renewables Yield AG.
CI
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/20/2022 | 12:17pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.07.2022 / 18:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: DJNEU II. Beteiligungs und Verwaltungs UG (haftungsbe-schränkt)

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: David
Last name(s): Neuhoff
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG

b) LEI
529900Y3K1U2XX4HGM05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN371

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
30.40 EUR 61164.80 EUR
30.40 EUR 90835.20 EUR
30.20 EUR 211.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
30.3997 EUR 152211.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETB


20.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG
Bavariafilmplatz 7, Gebäude 49
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: www.pacifico-renewables.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77021  20.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1402463&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 34,7 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net income 2022 5,55 M 5,68 M 5,68 M
Net Debt 2022 154 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2022 52,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 109 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,59x
EV / Sales 2023 7,43x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 100%
Chart PACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG
Duration : Period :
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 29,40 €
Average target price 46,00 €
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Siddiqui Co-Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Strasser Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Neuhoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bettina Mittermeier Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Verena Mohaupt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG-1.01%112
NEXTERA ENERGY-15.46%155 058
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.61%81 255
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.53%76 236
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.48%64 021
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.99%63 171