Pacifico Renewables Yield AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.07.2022 / 18:14

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: DJNEU II. Beteiligungs und Verwaltungs UG (haftungsbe-schränkt)

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: David Last name(s): Neuhoff Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG

b) LEI

529900Y3K1U2XX4HGM05

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2YN371

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 30.40 EUR 61164.80 EUR 30.40 EUR 90835.20 EUR 30.20 EUR 211.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 30.3997 EUR 152211.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

15/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETB

