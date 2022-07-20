|
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.07.2022 / 18:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|DJNEU II. Beteiligungs und Verwaltungs UG (haftungsbe-schränkt)
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|David
|Last name(s):
|Neuhoff
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Pacifico Renewables Yield AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN371
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|30.40 EUR
|61164.80 EUR
|30.40 EUR
|90835.20 EUR
|30.20 EUR
|211.40 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|30.3997 EUR
|152211.40 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pacifico Renewables Yield AG
|
|Bavariafilmplatz 7, Gebäude 49
|
|82031 Grünwald
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.pacifico-renewables.com
|
|
