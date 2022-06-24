Pacifico Renewables Yield : Annual Report 2021

1. PREFACE OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

Dear Shareholders,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

2021 marked another successful year for us which was characterized by our growth: We more than doubled our portfolio with five acquisitions across three countries and increased our pipeline more than fivefold by concluding three new partnerships with experienced project developers. Quickly building up a portfolio of 166 MW while exploring opportunities on new continents and in emerging technologies like battery storage demonstrates our dedication to move forward dynamically. For us, constant progress is not just an option. It is a necessity on our mission to accelerate the energy transition.

The need to adapt and move quickly in the context of the energy transition has never been as obvious as now. The current energy crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine poses many new challenges to our energy system. It also clearly demonstrates that the world needs to decarbonize as soon as pos-

sible. Not only to avoid the worst consequences of climate change but also to become independent from countries that exploit carbon resources in an unsustainable and extortionate manner.

As a green power producer with significant exposure to electricity prices, we very strongly benefit from the current situation in the energy markets. For instance, our estimated revenues during the first six months of 2022 at approximately €21.0 million are already close to the level of the whole year 2021. Furthermore, we expect to continue benefitting from the elevated electricity price environment in 2022. We feel a sense of responsibility not only towards our shareholders but also towards society in general to use this positive momentum. Therefore, we are more than ever committed to sustainably creating value along the way toward a clean energy future. We are convinced that we have set a solid foundation in the past few years to benefit from the challenges and opportunities the energy transition imposes on us.

Even though we are very excited about the opportunities ahead of us, please allow us to also reflect on the past. In 2021, we continued to grow. With two acquisitions in Germany, one acquisition in Poland, and two acquisitions in the Netherlands, we demonstrated our ability to execute quickly and efficiently. Once fully operational, the onshore wind and solar plants acquired in 2021 will reach a total installed capacity of approximately 99 MW. The significantly increased portfolio size, as well as the increased diversification of our portfolio were key for our debut issuance of a green loan in the first quarter of this year. After having successfully completed several equity financings in the recent past, we consider this private placement a landmark transaction for our company.

