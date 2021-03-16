Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Pacifico Renewables Yield AG    PRY   DE000A2YN371

PACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG

(PRY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacifico Renewables Yield : enters into partnership with project developer Boom Power

03/16/2021 | 03:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Alliance
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG enters into partnership with project developer Boom Power

16-March-2021 / 08:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG enters into partnership with project developer Boom Power 

Today, Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("Pacifico", ISIN: DE000A2YN371, Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY) has signed a Right of First Offer agreement with Boom Power Ltd and Boom Developments Ltd ("Boom Power"), a solar park and energy storage developer based in the United Kingdom. The partnership grants Pacifico priority access to Boom Power's pipeline of currently more than 1 GW of utility scale photovoltaic and battery storage assets under development in the United Kingdom. Pacifico's pipeline thus expands significantly from more than 600 MW to over 1.6 GW.


 

16-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG
Bavariafilmplatz 7, Gebäude 49
82031 Grünwald
Germany
E-mail: ir@pacifico-renewables.com
Internet: www.pacifico-renewables.com
ISIN: DE000A2YN371
WKN: A2YN37
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1175829

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1175829  16-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175829&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about PACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG
03:29aPACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD  : partners with project developer Boom Power and secu..
EQ
03:21aPACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD  : enters into partnership with project developer Boom..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16,6 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
Net income 2020 1,56 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
Net Debt 2020 25,9 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 109 M 130 M 130 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,10x
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 100%
Chart PACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG
Duration : Period :
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Verena Mohaupt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIFICO RENEWABLES YIELD AG-22.06%130
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.11%148 304
ENEL S.P.A.-0.25%100 202
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.03%81 297
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.17%70 306
ORSTED A/S-22.56%64 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ