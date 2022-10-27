Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. PacifiCorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPWLO   US6951148013

PACIFICORP

(PPWLO)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:36 2022-10-25 am EDT
114.80 USD   -0.17%
02:03pTerraPower, PacifiCorp to study 5 more advanced nuclear reactors
RE
10/12Clearway Energy Group Signs Long-Term Power Purchase Agreements with PacifiCorp for Two Wind Projects
AQ
08/08PACIFICORP /OR/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TerraPower, PacifiCorp to study 5 more advanced nuclear reactors

10/27/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates visits the National Assembly in Seoul

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - TerraPower LLC, Bill Gates' advanced nuclear reactor company, and power company PacifiCorp said on Thursday they will undertake a study to evaluate deploying up to five additional Natrium reactors in the U.S. West by 2035.

TerraPower and PacifiCorp, owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, already plan to launch a $4 billion demonstration Natrium reactor slated to open in 2028 in Wyoming at a former coal plant site. The Wyoming Natrium reactor, being developed by TerraPower and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, will get about half of its funding from the U.S. government.

The joint study on the additional reactors will evaluate the potential for advanced reactors to be located near current fossil-fueled generation sites, enabling PacifiCorp to repurpose existing power generation and transmission assets in California, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho, the companies said.

"This is just a first step, as advanced nuclear power needs to be evaluated through our resource planning processes as well as receive regulatory approval," Gary Hoogeveen, president and chief executive of Rocky Mountain Power, a division of PacifiCorp, said in a release. "But it's an exciting opportunity that advances us down the path to a net zero energy future."

Advanced reactors are expected to be smaller than traditional nuclear plants and to run on a fuel enriched up to 20% uranium called high assay low enriched uranium or HALEU, the only producer of which currently is Russia.

The reactors are regarded by some as a critical, virtually carbon-free technology than can supplement intermittent power sources like wind and solar as governments strive to cut emissions that cause climate change.

Some nonproliferation experts say the more highly enriched fuel expected to be used by advanced reactors could become an attractive target for militants looking to convert it for use in a crude nuclear weapon. Advanced reactor proponents say the plants are safer and create less waste.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.26% 436796.61 Delayed Quote.-3.16%
PACIFICORP -0.17% 114.8 Delayed Quote.-23.49%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.08% 61.3 Delayed Quote.-19.60%
All news about PACIFICORP
02:03pTerraPower, PacifiCorp to study 5 more advanced nuclear reactors
RE
10/12Clearway Energy Group Signs Long-Term Power Purchase Agreements with PacifiCorp for Two..
AQ
08/08PACIFICORP /OR/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/02PACIFICORP /OR/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
03/24Pacificorp /or/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28PACIFICORP /OR/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/26Buffett's Berkshire posts record annual profit, extends but slows buyback..
RE
2021Pacificorp /or/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2021PACIFICORP /OR/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
2021Conocophillips : Utah Expands Premise-Owner Liability To Take-Home Asbestos Plaintiffs
AQ
More news
Chart PACIFICORP
Duration : Period :
PacifiCorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
William J. Fehrman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nikki L. Kobliha CFO, Principal Accounting Officer, VP & Treasurer
Natalie L. Hocken Director & SVP-Transmission & System Operations
Stefan A. Bird Director
Calvin Dean Haack Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIFICORP-23.49%0
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.02%148 537
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-13.43%69 921
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.29%69 775
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.64%63 654
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-14.56%55 878