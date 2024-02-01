High Demand for Participation in Pickleball's Big Game on Feb. 9 in Las Vegas Leads to Tournament's Expansion to 24 Teams and Signing of New Sponsors

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradise PB Events and G.O.A.T. Paddle, the high performance pickleball company created by and for top players and those who want to compete like them, today announced the expansion of G.O.A.T. Bowl I tournament play in Las Vegas to 24 teams and said that registration remains open for four additional teams. Individual players or teams can go to https://www.paradisepb.com/event-details-registration/g-o-a-t-bowl-i to register online. Players who register individually will be assigned to the final teams assembled by G.O.A.T. Bowl I's organizers. This amateur competition is part of a full day of pickleball festivities set for Friday, Feb. 9, at Life Time Green Valley.

In addition, G.O.A.T. Bowl I named Oso Pickleball as the official ball sponsor and added Dunkin' to the line-up of event supporters. G.O.A.T. Bowl I is produced by Paradise PB Events and presented by Pacira BioSciences' ZILRETTA®. Additional event sponsors are G.O.A.T. Paddle, Cousins Maine Lobster, Sweet Las Vegas, MoneyBall Tour, G.O.A.T. Pickleball Las Vegas, Vocation Jewelry Service and PN Medical/The Breather.

"Interest in our inaugural G.O.A.T. Bowl has been over the top from all parts of the pickleball community," said Ryan Reader, CEO and co-founder of Paradise PB and G.O.A.T. Paddle. "With the high demand for participation we increased the draw to 24 teams and look forward to packing the beautiful Life Time outdoor facility. Players and fans will appreciate not only the caliber of match play, they will enjoy our food truck line-up, tailgate party, skills challenge and festival atmosphere. The opening ceremony is set for 10 a.m. and will feature a kick-off message from Commissioner Rod Woodson, participation by the Green Valley High School Gators cheerleaders, and a National Anthem performance by Carnell "Golden Pipes" Johnson. We will recognize many sports celebrities on site as well as introduce our G.O.A.T. Team Elite members, Alexa Schull and Rachael James, two up-and-comers on the PPA and APP pro tours. This will be pickleball's big event before professional football's big game in Las Vegas."

In G.O.A.T. Bowl I, 24 teams of four players will compete in single-elimination, multi-game rounds. For each round, teams will put on the court two players each to battle in four back-to-back doubles games to 21 points, with a win by one point required and points earned every rally. The team that wins three games wins the match and advances to the next round. In the event of a tie with each team winning two games, the teams will play a special 21-point G.O.A.T. Bowl Tiebreaker.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) is committed to providing a non-opioid option to as many patients as possible to redefine the role of opioids as rescue therapy only. The company is also developing innovative interventions to address debilitating conditions involving the sympathetic nervous system, such as cardiac electrical storm, chronic pain, and spasticity. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and ioveraº®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

About ZILRETTA®

On Oct. 6, 2017, ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as the first and only extended-release intra-articular therapy for patients confronting osteoarthritis (OA)-related knee pain. ZILRETTA employs proprietary microsphere technology combining triamcinolone acetonide – a commonly administered, short-acting corticosteroid – with a poly lactic-co-glycolic acid (PLGA) matrix to provide extended pain relief. The pivotal Phase 3 trial on which the approval of ZILRETTA was based showed that ZILRETTA significantly reduced OA knee pain for 12 weeks, with some people experiencing pain relief through Week 16. Learn more at www.zilretta.com.

