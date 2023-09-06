TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) today announced its participation in an analyst-led fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference. The pre-recorded audio of the virtual event can be accessed beginning Monday, September 11th at 7:00AM ET by visiting the “Events” page of the company’s website at investor.pacira.com . A replay of the webcast will also be available for two weeks.

About Pacira