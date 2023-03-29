Pacira BioSciences: FDA to Review Exparel in Lower Extremity Procedures

By Colin Kellaher

Pacira BioSciences Inc. on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted its application seeking expanded approval of its local anesthetic Exparel to cover lower-extremity surgical procedures.

The Tampa, Fla., pain-management company said the agency set a target action date of Nov. 13 for the application, which covers single-dose sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa as well as femoral nerve block in the adductor canal.

Pacira reported 2022 net product sales of nearly $537 million for Exparel, which is currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block for post-surgical pain management, and said it expects sales of $570 million to $580 million for the drug this year.

