  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pacira BioSciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCRX   US6951271005

PACIRA BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(PCRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-28 pm EDT
39.91 USD   -0.40%
08:45aPacira BioSciences: FDA to Review Exparel in Lower Extremity Procedures
DJ
08:04aPacira Announces FDA Acceptance of sNDA for Exparel Nerve Blocks to Produce Regional Analgesia in Lower Extremity Procedures
GL
08:02aPacira Announces FDA Acceptance of sNDA for Exparel Nerve Blocks to Produce Regional Analgesia in Lower Extremity Procedures
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacira BioSciences: FDA to Review Exparel in Lower Extremity Procedures

03/29/2023 | 08:45am EDT
By Colin Kellaher


Pacira BioSciences Inc. on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted its application seeking expanded approval of its local anesthetic Exparel to cover lower-extremity surgical procedures.

The Tampa, Fla., pain-management company said the agency set a target action date of Nov. 13 for the application, which covers single-dose sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa as well as femoral nerve block in the adductor canal.

Pacira reported 2022 net product sales of nearly $537 million for Exparel, which is currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block for post-surgical pain management, and said it expects sales of $570 million to $580 million for the drug this year.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 0844ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PACIRA BIOSCIENCES, INC. -0.40% 39.91 Delayed Quote.3.37%
PLEXUS CORP. -0.83% 94.43 Delayed Quote.-7.49%
PLEXUS HOLDINGS PLC -3.67% 3.0344 Delayed Quote.75.00%
Analyst Recommendations on PACIRA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 723 M - -
Net income 2023 46,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 248 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 834 M 1 834 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
EV / Sales 2024 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 715
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart PACIRA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIRA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 39,91 $
Average target price 65,80 $
Spread / Average Target 64,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Stack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles A. Reinhart Chief Financial Officer
Roy Winston Chief Medical Officer
Charles Anthony Laranjeira Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Jonathan Slonin Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACIRA BIOSCIENCES, INC.3.37%1 834
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-13.22%396 796
NOVO NORDISK A/S13.48%348 399
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-7.71%304 526
ABBVIE INC.-2.08%279 175
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.89%267 898
