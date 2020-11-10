Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pacira BioSciences, Inc.    PCRX

PACIRA BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(PCRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pacira BioSciences to Present at the 2020 Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 07:30am EST

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) today announced that it will present at the 2020 Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference at 2:05 PM GMT (9:05 AM ET) on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Live audio of the virtual event can be accessed by visiting the “Events” page of the company’s website at investor.pacira.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available for two weeks following the event.

About Pacira         

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) is the leading provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for health care practitioners and their patients. The company’s long-acting local analgesic, EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL utilizes DepoFoam®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time. In April 2019, the company acquired the iovera⁰ system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver precise, controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.

Company Contact:
Pacira BioSciences, Inc.
Christian Pedetti
(973) 254-4387
Christian.pedetti@pacira.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PACIRA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
07:30aPACIRA BIOSCIENCES : to Present at the 2020 Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare ..
AQ
07:30aPacira BioSciences to Present at the 2020 Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare..
GL
10/30PACIRA BIOSCIENCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
10/29PACIRA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29PACIRA BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
10/29PACIRA BIOSCIENCES : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business U..
AQ
10/29Pacira BioSciences Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business ..
GL
10/21PACIRA BIOSCIENCES : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday ..
AQ
10/21PACIRA BIOSCIENCES : Launches State-of-the-Art Training Center Dedicated to Adva..
AQ
10/21Pacira Launches State-of-the-Art Training Center Dedicated to Advancing Best ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 429 M - -
Net income 2020 147 M - -
Net Debt 2020 299 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 494 M 2 494 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,51x
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 606
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart PACIRA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACIRA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 66,38 $
Last Close Price 57,40 $
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Stack Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Charles A. Reinhart Chief Financial Officer
Vladimir Kharitonov Vice President-Research & Development
Charles Anthony Laranjeira Chief Technology Officer
Donald C. Manning Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACIRA BIOSCIENCES, INC.26.71%2 494
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.14%384 562
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.02%291 269
PFIZER INC.-7.10%217 889
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.49%203 668
NOVARTIS AG-16.15%192 080
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group