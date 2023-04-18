Advanced search
    PKGS   PK0010001011

PACKAGES LIMITED

(PKGS)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-16
339.53 PKR   +0.24%
Packages : Board meeting and announcement of closed period
PU
Packages : Notice of Annual General Meeting - PKGS 2022
PU
Packages : Notice of the Annual General Meeting (Pre-Publication)
PU
Packages : BOARD MEETING AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD

04/18/2023 | 01:23am EDT
FORM-1

SEC/54/PKGS

18 April 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

SUBJECT: BOARD MEETING AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Packages Limited (the Company) will be held on Wednesday, 26 April 2023, at 02:00 p.m. at Registered Office of the Company situated at 4th Floor, The Forum, Suite No. 416-422,G-20, Block 9, Khayaban-e-Jami, Clifton, Karachi and via Zoom to, inter alia, consider the condensed interim financial statements (unaudited) of the Company for the three months period and quarter ended 31 March 2023 for declaration of any entitlement.

The Company has declared "Closed Period" from 20 April 2023 to 26 April 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Rule Book. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period or until the financial information is made public.

You may please inform the TRE Certificates Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For PACKAGES LIMITED

Iqra Sajjad

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Packages Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 05:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 122 B 428 M 428 M
Net income 2022 6 926 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
Net Debt 2022 69 507 M 244 M 244 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,13x
Yield 2022 7,43%
Capitalization 30 347 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart PACKAGES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Packages Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACKAGES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Syed Hyder Ali Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Khurram Raza Bakhtayari Chief Financial Officer
Towfiq Habib Chinoy Chairman
Faizan Mahmood Group Head-Information Technology
Sajjad Iftikhar Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACKAGES LIMITED-8.27%107
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA11.71%12 595
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY4.94%12 546
SIG GROUP AG19.70%10 327
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-2.26%9 557
MONDI PLC-7.09%7 789
