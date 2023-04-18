Packages : BOARD MEETING AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD

FORM-1

SEC/54/PKGS 18 April 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

SUBJECT: BOARD MEETING AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Packages Limited (the Company) will be held on Wednesday, 26 April 2023, at 02:00 p.m. at Registered Office of the Company situated at 4th Floor, The Forum, Suite No. 416-422,G-20, Block 9, Khayaban-e-Jami, Clifton, Karachi and via Zoom to, inter alia, consider the condensed interim financial statements (unaudited) of the Company for the three months period and quarter ended 31 March 2023 for declaration of any entitlement.

The Company has declared "Closed Period" from 20 April 2023 to 26 April 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Rule Book. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly/indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period or until the financial information is made public.

You may please inform the TRE Certificates Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For PACKAGES LIMITED

Iqra Sajjad

Company Secretary