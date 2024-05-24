PACKAGES LIMITED

CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION

May 28, 2024

Agenda

  • Presentation by the Management
  • Q&A Session

Macroeconomic Indicators of Pakistan

Foreign Reserves

Current Account Balance

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan

stood at $14.63 Bn

while foreign reserves held by State Bank reached $9.14 Bn in the week ended on May 10, 2024.

Pakistan's current account posted a surplus of $491 Mn in April 2024 compared to March's surplus of $434

Mn.

Policy Rate

The Monetary Policy

Committee (MPC) of the

SBP has maintained status

quo and kept the key

policy rate at 22%. Stable

since last 7 MPC meetings.

Exchange Rate

Interbank Rate

20th May 2024

PKR 278.20

31st Dec 2023

PKR 279.38

Group Structure

Packages Limited - Subsidiaries

Packages Convertors Ltd.

(100%)

Packages Investments Ltd.

(100%)

Packages Real Estate Pvt. Ltd.

(75.16%)

Hoechst Pakistan Ltd.

(Formerly Sanofi-Aventis)

(41.07%)

Bulleh Shah Packaging Pvt.

Ltd. (100%)

Packages Power Ltd.

(100%)

Tri-Pack Films Ltd.

(69.26%)

Packages Lanka Pvt. Ltd.

Sri Lanka

(79.07%)

Linnaea Holdings Inc.

(79.07%)

Chantler Packages Inc.

(72.07%)

StarchPack Pvt. Ltd.

(100%)

Packages Trading FZCO, UAE

(100%)

DIC Pakistan Ltd.

(54.98%)

Anemone Holdings Ltd.

(100%)

Flexible Packages Convertors

(Proprietary) Ltd.

(63.50%)

Packages Limited - Associates/Joint Ventures & Portfolio Investments

OmyaPack Pvt. Ltd.

(50%)

Associates / Joint Ventures

Portfolio Investments

IGI Holdings Ltd.

(10.54%)

Nestle Pakistan Ltd.

(8.05%)

Coca Cola Beverages

Pakistan Ltd.

(0.0185%)

Systems Ltd.

(0.016%)

Our Manufacturing Products

Folding Carton

Flexible Packaging

Consumer Products

Corrugated Packaging

Paper

Board

BOPP Films

CPP Films

Rotogravure Inks

Offset Inks

Flexographic Inks

Calcium Carbonate

Starches

Our Consumer Products & Services

Packages Mall

200+ Stores & Services

Covering an area of 1.3Mn Sq. ft

Corporate Offices

~115,000 Sq. ft

53

Brands

Medicines

Packages Convertors Consumer Division

Home Care Brands

Our Financial Services

Fire Cover Home Cover

Auto Cover Travel Sure

Life Insurance

Retirement Planning

Digital Asset Management

Micro Insurance

Shares Trading

Online Brokerage Services

Commodities Trading

Investments in Debt

Instruments

Packages Limited

Unconsolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

for FY 2023

