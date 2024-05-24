PACKAGES LIMITED
CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION
May 28, 2024
Agenda
- Presentation by the Management
- Q&A Session
Macroeconomic Indicators of Pakistan
Foreign Reserves
Current Account Balance
The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan
stood at $14.63 Bn
while foreign reserves held by State Bank reached $9.14 Bn in the week ended on May 10, 2024.
Pakistan's current account posted a surplus of $491 Mn in April 2024 compared to March's surplus of $434
Mn.
Policy Rate
The Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) of the
SBP has maintained status
quo and kept the key
policy rate at 22%. Stable
since last 7 MPC meetings.
Exchange Rate
Interbank Rate
20th May 2024
PKR 278.20
31st Dec 2023
PKR 279.38
Group Structure
Packages Limited - Subsidiaries
Packages Convertors Ltd.
(100%)
Packages Investments Ltd.
(100%)
Packages Real Estate Pvt. Ltd.
(75.16%)
Hoechst Pakistan Ltd.
(Formerly Sanofi-Aventis)
(41.07%)
Bulleh Shah Packaging Pvt.
Ltd. (100%)
Packages Power Ltd.
(100%)
Tri-Pack Films Ltd.
(69.26%)
Packages Lanka Pvt. Ltd.
Sri Lanka
(79.07%)
Linnaea Holdings Inc.
(79.07%)
Chantler Packages Inc.
(72.07%)
StarchPack Pvt. Ltd.
(100%)
Packages Trading FZCO, UAE
(100%)
DIC Pakistan Ltd.
(54.98%)
Anemone Holdings Ltd.
(100%)
Flexible Packages Convertors
(Proprietary) Ltd.
(63.50%)
Packages Limited - Associates/Joint Ventures & Portfolio Investments
OmyaPack Pvt. Ltd.
(50%)
Associates / Joint Ventures
Portfolio Investments
IGI Holdings Ltd.
(10.54%)
Nestle Pakistan Ltd.
(8.05%)
Coca Cola Beverages
Pakistan Ltd.
(0.0185%)
Systems Ltd.
(0.016%)
Our Manufacturing Products
Folding Carton
Flexible Packaging
Consumer Products
Corrugated Packaging
Paper
Board
BOPP Films
CPP Films
Rotogravure Inks
Offset Inks
Flexographic Inks
Calcium Carbonate
Starches
Our Consumer Products & Services
Packages Mall
200+ Stores & Services
Covering an area of 1.3Mn Sq. ft
Corporate Offices
~115,000 Sq. ft
53
Brands
Medicines
Packages Convertors Consumer Division
Home Care Brands
Our Financial Services
Fire Cover Home Cover
Auto Cover Travel Sure
Life Insurance
Retirement Planning
Digital Asset Management
Micro Insurance
Shares Trading
Online Brokerage Services
Commodities Trading
Investments in Debt
Instruments
Packages Limited
Unconsolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
for FY 2023
