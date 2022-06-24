Packages : Disclosure of Price Sensitive Information - Investment in Sanofi - Aventis Pakistan

You are requested to disseminate the information to the Members of the Exchange accordingly.

We are enclosing herewith a form disclosing intimation for extension in timeline for Public Announcement of Offer as filed today by Arif Habib Limited, the Manager to the Offer.

ln accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the Rule Book issued by the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (the "Exchange"), this is in continuation of our earlier letters SEC/169/2021 dated December 20, 2021 and SEC/56/PKGS (Annexure - C) dated April 28, 2022 on the captioned matter.

Name of Company Packages Limited Date of Report 24 June 2022 Name of Company as specified in Packages Limited The Memorandum Company's Registered Office 4th Floor, The Forum Suite # 416-422,G-20, Block 9 Khayaban-e-Jami, Clifton Karachi-75600 Contact Information Tel: (021) 35860252

Disclosure of price sensitive / inside information by listed company in terms of Section 96 and 131:

This is in continuation of our earlier letters SEC/169/2021 dated December 20, 2021 and SEC/56/PKGS dated April 28, 2022 regarding potential acquisition of entire 52.87% shareholding of Sanofi Foreign Participants B.V. held in Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited (Sanofi Pakistan) by an Investor Consortium comprising of Packages Limited, IGI Investments (Private) Limited and affiliates of Arshad Ali Gohar Group along with acquisition of such number of ordinary shares of Sanofi Pakistan as may be offered and acquired in accordance with the provisions of Part IX of the Securities Act 2015 and Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations 2017. The Investor Consortium is led by Packages Limited.

In this regard, please note that Arif Habib Limited (Manager to the Offer) has made attached announcement today, on behalf of the Investor Consortium, regarding extension in timeline for Public Announcement of Offer to acquire up to 585,254 ordinary shares of Sanofi Pakistan.

