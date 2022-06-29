Log in
    PKGS   PK0010001011

PACKAGES LIMITED

(PKGS)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
400.00 PKR   +0.13%
400.00 PKR   +0.13%
12:27aPACKAGES : Disclosure of Price Sensitive Information - Investment in Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Limited (Sanofi Pakistan)
PU
06/24PACKAGES : Disclosure of Price Sensitive Information - Investment in Sanofi - Aventis Pakistan
PU
05/30PACKAGES : True copy of Resolution(s) Passed and Adopted at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting - PKGS
PU
Packages : Disclosure of Price Sensitive Information - Investment in Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Limited (Sanofi Pakistan)

06/29/2022 | 12:27am EDT
Ref: Sec/91/PKGS

June 29, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Director/HOD

Company Law Division

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area

Islamabad

Executive Director/HOD

Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area

Islamabad

Dear Sir,

Sub: Disclosure of Price Sensitive Information - Investment in Sanofi-AventisPakistan Limited (Sanofi Pakistan)

ln accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the Rule Book issued by the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (the "Exchange"), this is in continuation of our earlier letters SEC/169/2021 dated December 20, 2021, SEC/56/PKGS dated April 28, 2022 and SEC/90/PKGS dated June 24, 2022 on the captioned matter.

We are enclosing herewith a form notifying publication of "Public Announcement of Offer to purchase ordinary shares of Sanofi Pakistan" by Arif Habib Limited (Manager to the Offer) on behalf of Packages Limited.

You are requested to disseminate the information to the Members of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

For Packages Limited

Iqra Sajjad

Company Secretary

Encl: Disclosure Form under SRO 143/(1)/2012 dated December 05, 2012

DISCLOSURE FORM

INTERMS OF SECTIONS 96 AND 131 OF THE SECURITIES ACT, 2015

Name of Company

Packages Limited

Date of Report

29 June 2022

Name of Company as specified in

Packages Limited

the Memorandum

Company's Registered Office

4th Floor, The Forum

Suite # 416-422,G-20, Block 9

Khayaban-e-Jami, Clifton

Karachi-75600

Contact Information

Tel: (021) 35860252

Disclosure of price sensitive / inside information by listed company in terms of Section 96 and 131:

This is in continuation of our earlier letters SEC/169/2021 dated December 20, 2021, SEC/56/PKGS dated April 28, 2022 and SEC/90/PKGS dated June 24, 2022 regarding potential acquisition of entire 52.87% shareholding of Sanofi Foreign Participants B.V. held in Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited (Sanofi Pakistan) by an Investor Consortium comprising Packages Limited, IGI Investments (Private) Limited and affiliates of Arshad Ali Gohar Group along with acquisition of such number of ordinary shares of Sanofi Pakistan as may be offered and acquired in accordance with the provisions of Part IX of the Securities Act, 2015 and Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017. The Investor Consortium is being led by Packages Limited.

In this regard, please see attached the Public Announcement of Offer made by Arif Habib Limited (Manager to the Offer) on June 28, 2022 regarding mandatory public offer in accordance with the provisions of Part IX of the Securities Act, 2015 and Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017. Please note that the public offer portion shall be subscribed solely by Packages Limited on behalf and under consent of the Investor Consortium.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act, 2015, the Company has duly caused this form/statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

For and on behalf of

For PACKAGES LIMITED

Iqra Sajjad

Company Secretary

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Packages Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 04:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
