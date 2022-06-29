Packages : Disclosure of Price Sensitive Information - Investment in Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Limited (Sanofi Pakistan)

|
Ref: Sec/91/PKGS
|
June 29, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Director/HOD
Company Law Division
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan
NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area
Islamabad
Executive Director/HOD
Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan
63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area
Islamabad
Dear Sir,
Sub: Disclosure of Price Sensitive Information - Investment in Sanofi-AventisPakistan Limited (Sanofi Pakistan)
ln accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the Rule Book issued by the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (the "Exchange"), this is in continuation of our earlier letters SEC/169/2021 dated December 20, 2021, SEC/56/PKGS dated April 28, 2022 and SEC/90/PKGS dated June 24, 2022 on the captioned matter.
We are enclosing herewith a form notifying publication of "Public Announcement of Offer to purchase ordinary shares of Sanofi Pakistan" by Arif Habib Limited (Manager to the Offer) on behalf of Packages Limited.
You are requested to disseminate the information to the Members of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
For Packages Limited
Iqra Sajjad
Company Secretary
Encl: Disclosure Form under SRO 143/(1)/2012 dated December 05, 2012
DISCLOSURE FORM
INTERMS OF SECTIONS 96 AND 131 OF THE SECURITIES ACT, 2015
|
Name of Company
|
Packages Limited
|
Date of Report
|
29 June 2022
|
Name of Company as specified in
|
Packages Limited
|
the Memorandum
|
|
Company's Registered Office
|
4th Floor, The Forum
|
|
Suite # 416-422,G-20, Block 9
|
|
Khayaban-e-Jami, Clifton
|
|
Karachi-75600
|
Contact Information
|
Tel: (021) 35860252
Disclosure of price sensitive / inside information by listed company in terms of Section 96 and 131:
This is in continuation of our earlier letters SEC/169/2021 dated December 20, 2021, SEC/56/PKGS dated April 28, 2022 and SEC/90/PKGS dated June 24, 2022 regarding potential acquisition of entire 52.87% shareholding of Sanofi Foreign Participants B.V. held in Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited (Sanofi Pakistan) by an Investor Consortium comprising Packages Limited, IGI Investments (Private) Limited and affiliates of Arshad Ali Gohar Group along with acquisition of such number of ordinary shares of Sanofi Pakistan as may be offered and acquired in accordance with the provisions of Part IX of the Securities Act, 2015 and Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017. The Investor Consortium is being led by Packages Limited.
In this regard, please see attached the Public Announcement of Offer made by Arif Habib Limited (Manager to the Offer) on June 28, 2022 regarding mandatory public offer in accordance with the provisions of Part IX of the Securities Act, 2015 and Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017. Please note that the public offer portion shall be subscribed solely by Packages Limited on behalf and under consent of the Investor Consortium.
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act, 2015, the Company has duly caused this form/statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
For and on behalf of
For PACKAGES LIMITED
Iqra Sajjad
Company Secretary