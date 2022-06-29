Packages : Disclosure of Price Sensitive Information - Investment in Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Limited (Sanofi Pakistan)

You are requested to disseminate the information to the Members of the Exchange accordingly.

We are enclosing herewith a form notifying publication of "Public Announcement of Offer to purchase ordinary shares of Sanofi Pakistan" by Arif Habib Limited (Manager to the Offer) on behalf of Packages Limited.

ln accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the Rule Book issued by the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (the "Exchange"), this is in continuation of our earlier letters SEC/169/2021 dated December 20, 2021, SEC/56/PKGS dated April 28, 2022 and SEC/90/PKGS dated June 24, 2022 on the captioned matter.

DISCLOSURE FORM

INTERMS OF SECTIONS 96 AND 131 OF THE SECURITIES ACT, 2015

Name of Company Packages Limited Date of Report 29 June 2022 Name of Company as specified in Packages Limited the Memorandum Company's Registered Office 4th Floor, The Forum Suite # 416-422,G-20, Block 9 Khayaban-e-Jami, Clifton Karachi-75600 Contact Information Tel: (021) 35860252

Disclosure of price sensitive / inside information by listed company in terms of Section 96 and 131:

This is in continuation of our earlier letters SEC/169/2021 dated December 20, 2021, SEC/56/PKGS dated April 28, 2022 and SEC/90/PKGS dated June 24, 2022 regarding potential acquisition of entire 52.87% shareholding of Sanofi Foreign Participants B.V. held in Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited (Sanofi Pakistan) by an Investor Consortium comprising Packages Limited, IGI Investments (Private) Limited and affiliates of Arshad Ali Gohar Group along with acquisition of such number of ordinary shares of Sanofi Pakistan as may be offered and acquired in accordance with the provisions of Part IX of the Securities Act, 2015 and Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017. The Investor Consortium is being led by Packages Limited.

In this regard, please see attached the Public Announcement of Offer made by Arif Habib Limited (Manager to the Offer) on June 28, 2022 regarding mandatory public offer in accordance with the provisions of Part IX of the Securities Act, 2015 and Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017. Please note that the public offer portion shall be subscribed solely by Packages Limited on behalf and under consent of the Investor Consortium.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act, 2015, the Company has duly caused this form/statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

