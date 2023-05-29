Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Packages Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKGS   PK0010001011

PACKAGES LIMITED

(PKGS)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-25
392.07 PKR   -0.49%
06:39aPackages : Election of Directors
PU
04:25aPackages : True Copy of Resolution(s) Passed and Adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
05/23Packages : Corporate briefing session
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Packages : Election of Directors

05/29/2023 | 06:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEC/85/PKGS

29 May 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Election of Directors

Please note that following individuals have been elected as directors on the Board of Packages Limited for a period of three years commencing from 29 May 2023.

  1. Mr. Towfiq Habib Chinoy
  2. Syed Hyder Ali
  3. Syed Shahid Ali
  4. Mr. Hasan Askari
  5. Mr. Atif Aslam Bajwa
  6. Mrs. Saba Kamal
  7. Mr. Tariq Iqbal Khan
  8. Syed Aslam Mehdi
  9. Mr. Josef Meinrad Mueller
  10. Mr. Irfan Mustafa

Yours Sincerely,

For Packages Limited

Iqra Sajjad

Company Secretary

CC:

Director

Director

Executive Director/HOD

Enforcement Department

Securities Market Division

Offsite-II Department

Securities

and

Exchange

Securities and Exchange

Supervision Division

Commission of Pakistan

Commission of Pakistan

Securities

and

Exchange

Commission of Pakistan

Disclaimer

Packages Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 10:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PACKAGES LIMITED
06:39aPackages : Election of Directors
PU
04:25aPackages : True Copy of Resolution(s) Passed and Adopted at the Extraordinary General Meet..
PU
05/23Packages : Corporate briefing session
PU
05/23Packages : Notice under Section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017
PU
05/19Packages : Notice under Section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017 (Pre-Publication)
PU
05/11Packages : Credit of Final Cash Dividend
PU
05/10Packages : Notice of Credit of Final Cash Dividend (Pre-Publication)
PU
05/08Packages : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
05/05Packages : Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting (Pre-Publication)
PU
04/29Packages Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PACKAGES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 122 B 426 M 426 M
Net income 2022 6 926 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
Net Debt 2022 69 507 M 243 M 243 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,13x
Yield 2022 7,43%
Capitalization 35 043 M 123 M 123 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart PACKAGES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Packages Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACKAGES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Syed Hyder Ali Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Khurram Raza Bakhtayari Chief Financial Officer
Towfiq Habib Chinoy Chairman
Faizan Mahmood Group Head-Information Technology
Sajjad Iftikhar Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACKAGES LIMITED5.92%123
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-0.56%11 332
SIG GROUP AG27.23%10 832
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-11.58%10 627
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-1.01%9 425
MONDI PLC-9.01%7 667
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer