Packages : Election of Directors

The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Subject: Election of Directors
Please note that following individuals have been elected as directors on the Board of Packages Limited for a period of three years commencing from 29 May 2023.
-
Mr. Towfiq Habib Chinoy
-
Syed Hyder Ali
-
Syed Shahid Ali
-
Mr. Hasan Askari
-
Mr. Atif Aslam Bajwa
-
Mrs. Saba Kamal
-
Mr. Tariq Iqbal Khan
-
Syed Aslam Mehdi
-
Mr. Josef Meinrad Mueller
-
Mr. Irfan Mustafa
Yours Sincerely,
For Packages Limited
Iqra Sajjad
Company Secretary
