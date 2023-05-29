Packages : Election of Directors

SEC/85/PKGS 29 May 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Election of Directors

Please note that following individuals have been elected as directors on the Board of Packages Limited for a period of three years commencing from 29 May 2023.

Mr. Towfiq Habib Chinoy Syed Hyder Ali Syed Shahid Ali Mr. Hasan Askari Mr. Atif Aslam Bajwa Mrs. Saba Kamal Mr. Tariq Iqbal Khan Syed Aslam Mehdi Mr. Josef Meinrad Mueller Mr. Irfan Mustafa

Yours Sincerely,

For Packages Limited

Iqra Sajjad

Company Secretary