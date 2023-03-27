Packages : Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
03/27/2023 | 12:08am EDT
FORM - 3
Sec/39/PKGS
March 27, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road Karachi
SUB:FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
Dear Sir,
We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of Packages Limited ("the Company"), in its meeting held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Head Office of the Company situated at Shahrah-e-Roomi, P.O. Amer Sidhu, Lahore and via Zoom has,inter alia,approved the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, and recommended the following:
(i)CASH DIVIDEND
a.
to the preference share/convertible stockholder (International Finance Corporation) as per the terms of Subscription Agreement between the Company and International Finance Corporation.
b. to the ordinary shareholders at Rs. 27.50/- per share i.e. 275%.
(ii)BONUS SHARES
NIL
(iii)RIGHT SHARES
NIL
(iv)ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/CORPORATE ACTION
NIL
(v)ANY OTHER PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION
NIL
The financial results of the Company for the captioned year are enclosed as Annexure-'A' (Unconsolidated) and Annexure 'B' (Consolidated) to this letter.
The above entitlement will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members (with their updated IBAN details) on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in Karachi.
The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Thursday, April 20, 2023, to Friday, April 28, 2023 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at the office of the Company's Share Registrar, M/s Famco Associate (Pvt.) Limited, 8-F, Next to Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block 6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi at the close of business on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, or updated on Central Depository System as per CDC Regulations, will be treated in time for the purpose of above entitlement.
The Annual Report of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, will be transmitted through PUCARS separately within the specified time and shall also be made available on Company's websitewww.packages.com.pk
Yours sincerely,
ForPackages Limited
Iqra SajjadCompany SecretaryEncl:as above
CC:Director
Company Law Division Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue Blue Area, Islamabad
Executive Director/HODOffsite-II Department Supervision Division
Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan
63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue Blue Area
Director
Enforcement Department
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue Blue Area, Islamabad
Director
Securities Market Division Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue Blue Area, Islamabad
Islamabad
Annexure-A
PACKAGES LIMITED
UNCONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
2022 2021 (Rupees in thousand)
Dividend income
4,862,333
4,195,733
Rental income
487,448
423,569
5,349,781
4,619,302
Operating revenue
Administrative expenses
(683,942)
(531,258)
Net impairment (loss)/gain on financial assets
(188,314)
7,062
Other expenses
(734,175)
(60,169)
Other income
1,097,155
846,156
Operating profit
4,840,505
4,881,093
Finance costs
(663,730)
(217,074)
Profit before taxation
4,176,775
4,664,019
Taxation
(309,017)
(541,894)
Profit for the year
3,867,758
4,122,125
Earnings per share
Rupees
Rupees
- Basic
43.27
46.12
- Diluted
41.24
43.84
Annexure-B
PACKAGES LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
2022 2021 (Rupees in thousand)
Revenue
121,893,589
80,322,297
Cost of sales and services
(96,546,304)
(63,612,824)
Gross profit
25,347,285
16,709,473
Administrative expenses
(3,968,767)
(2,866,502)
Distribution and marketing costs
(4,648,181)
(2,913,840)
Net impairment (loss)/gain on financial assets
(184,287)
75,038
Other expenses
(3,420,479)
(1,277,554)
Other income
4,586,833
857,204
Investment income
1,204,252
934,592
Share of net profit of associates and joint ventures accounted