  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Packages Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKGS   PK0010001011

PACKAGES LIMITED

(PKGS)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
339.28 PKR   -0.01%
12:08aPackages : Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
PU
03/24Packages : Board Meeting In Progress
PU
01/10Packages : Material Information - Incorporation of a wholly owned foreign subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Packages : Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

03/27/2023 | 12:08am EDT
FORM - 3

Sec/39/PKGS

March 27, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

SUB: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of Packages Limited ("the Company"), in its meeting held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Head Office of the Company situated at Shahrah-e-Roomi, P.O. Amer Sidhu, Lahore and via Zoom has, inter alia, approved the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, and recommended the following:

  • (i) CASH DIVIDEND

    a.

    to the preference share/convertible stockholder (International Finance Corporation) as per the terms of Subscription Agreement between the Company and International Finance Corporation.

    b. to the ordinary shareholders at Rs. 27.50/- per share i.e. 275%.

  • (ii) BONUS SHARES

    NIL

  • (iii) RIGHT SHARES

    NIL

  • (iv) ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/CORPORATE ACTION

    NIL

  • (v) ANY OTHER PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION

    NIL

The financial results of the Company for the captioned year are enclosed as Annexure-'A' (Unconsolidated) and Annexure 'B' (Consolidated) to this letter.

The above entitlement will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members (with their updated IBAN details) on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in Karachi.

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Thursday, April 20, 2023, to Friday, April 28, 2023 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at the office of the Company's Share Registrar, M/s Famco Associate (Pvt.) Limited, 8-F, Next to Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block 6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi at the close of business on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, or updated on Central Depository System as per CDC Regulations, will be treated in time for the purpose of above entitlement.

The Annual Report of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, will be transmitted through PUCARS separately within the specified time and shall also be made available on Company's website www.packages.com.pk

Yours sincerely,

For Packages Limited

Iqra Sajjad Company SecretaryEncl: as above

CC:Director

Company Law Division Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue Blue Area, Islamabad

Executive Director/HOD Offsite-II Department Supervision Division

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue Blue Area

Director

Enforcement Department

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue Blue Area, Islamabad

Director

Securities Market Division Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue Blue Area, Islamabad

Islamabad

Annexure -A

PACKAGES LIMITED

UNCONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

2022 2021 (Rupees in thousand)

Dividend income

4,862,333

4,195,733

Rental income

487,448

423,569

5,349,781

4,619,302

Operating revenue

Administrative expenses

(683,942)

(531,258)

Net impairment (loss)/gain on financial assets

(188,314)

7,062

Other expenses

(734,175)

(60,169)

Other income

1,097,155

846,156

Operating profit

4,840,505

4,881,093

Finance costs

(663,730)

(217,074)

Profit before taxation

4,176,775

4,664,019

Taxation

(309,017)

(541,894)

Profit for the year

3,867,758

4,122,125

Earnings per share

Rupees

Rupees

- Basic

43.27

46.12

- Diluted

41.24

43.84

Annexure -B

PACKAGES LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

2022 2021 (Rupees in thousand)

Revenue

121,893,589

80,322,297

Cost of sales and services

(96,546,304)

(63,612,824)

Gross profit

25,347,285

16,709,473

Administrative expenses

(3,968,767)

(2,866,502)

Distribution and marketing costs

(4,648,181)

(2,913,840)

Net impairment (loss)/gain on financial assets

(184,287)

75,038

Other expenses

(3,420,479)

(1,277,554)

Other income

4,586,833

857,204

Investment income

1,204,252

934,592

Share of net profit of associates and joint ventures accounted

for using equity method

251,656

677,339

Operating profit

19,168,312

12,195,750

Finance cost

(7,258,173)

(2,588,800)

Profit before taxation

11,910,139

9,606,950

Taxation

(4,930,310)

(2,456,799)

Profit for the year

6,979,829

7,150,151

Profit is attributable to:

Equity holders of the Parent Company

6,925,585

6,856,129

Non-controlling interests

54,244

294,022

6,979,829

7,150,151

Earnings per share attributable to equity holders

of the Parent Company during the year

77.49

50.55

72.12

47.44

- Basic

- DilutedRupees Rupees

Disclaimer

Packages Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 04:07:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
