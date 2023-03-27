Packages : Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

FORM - 3

Sec/39/PKGS

March 27, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

SUB: FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of Packages Limited ("the Company"), in its meeting held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Head Office of the Company situated at Shahrah-e-Roomi, P.O. Amer Sidhu, Lahore and via Zoom has, inter alia, approved the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, and recommended the following:

(i) CASH DIVIDEND a. to the preference share/convertible stockholder (International Finance Corporation) as per the terms of Subscription Agreement between the Company and International Finance Corporation. b. to the ordinary shareholders at Rs. 27.50/- per share i.e. 275%.

(ii) BONUS SHARES NIL

(iii) RIGHT SHARES NIL

(iv) ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/CORPORATE ACTION NIL

(v) ANY OTHER PRICE SENSITIVE INFORMATION NIL

The financial results of the Company for the captioned year are enclosed as Annexure-'A' (Unconsolidated) and Annexure 'B' (Consolidated) to this letter.

The above entitlement will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members (with their updated IBAN details) on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in Karachi.

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Thursday, April 20, 2023, to Friday, April 28, 2023 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at the office of the Company's Share Registrar, M/s Famco Associate (Pvt.) Limited, 8-F, Next to Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block 6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi at the close of business on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, or updated on Central Depository System as per CDC Regulations, will be treated in time for the purpose of above entitlement.

The Annual Report of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, will be transmitted through PUCARS separately within the specified time and shall also be made available on Company's website www.packages.com.pk

Yours sincerely,

For Packages Limited

Iqra Sajjad Company SecretaryEncl: as above

CC:Director

Company Law Division Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue Blue Area, Islamabad

Executive Director/HOD Offsite-II Department Supervision Division

Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan

63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue Blue Area

Director

Enforcement Department

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue Blue Area, Islamabad

Director

Securities Market Division Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue Blue Area, Islamabad

Islamabad

Annexure -A

PACKAGES LIMITED

UNCONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

2022 2021 (Rupees in thousand)

Dividend income 4,862,333 4,195,733 Rental income 487,448 423,569 5,349,781 4,619,302 Operating revenue Administrative expenses (683,942) (531,258) Net impairment (loss)/gain on financial assets (188,314) 7,062 Other expenses (734,175) (60,169) Other income 1,097,155 846,156 Operating profit 4,840,505 4,881,093 Finance costs (663,730) (217,074) Profit before taxation 4,176,775 4,664,019 Taxation (309,017) (541,894) Profit for the year 3,867,758 4,122,125 Earnings per share Rupees Rupees - Basic 43.27 46.12 - Diluted 41.24 43.84

Annexure -B

PACKAGES LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

2022 2021 (Rupees in thousand)

Revenue 121,893,589 80,322,297 Cost of sales and services (96,546,304) (63,612,824) Gross profit 25,347,285 16,709,473 Administrative expenses (3,968,767) (2,866,502) Distribution and marketing costs (4,648,181) (2,913,840) Net impairment (loss)/gain on financial assets (184,287) 75,038 Other expenses (3,420,479) (1,277,554) Other income 4,586,833 857,204 Investment income 1,204,252 934,592 Share of net profit of associates and joint ventures accounted for using equity method 251,656 677,339 Operating profit 19,168,312 12,195,750 Finance cost (7,258,173) (2,588,800) Profit before taxation 11,910,139 9,606,950 Taxation (4,930,310) (2,456,799) Profit for the year 6,979,829 7,150,151 Profit is attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent Company 6,925,585 6,856,129 Non-controlling interests 54,244 294,022 6,979,829 7,150,151 Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company during the year 77.49 50.55 72.12 47.44 - Basic

- DilutedRupees Rupees