SEC/43/PKGS

May 10, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Sub: Credit of Final Cash Dividend and Related Notice to Shareholders (Pre-Publication)

In accordance with Clause 5.6.9 (b) of the PSX Rule Book, please find enclosed herewith a copy of the captioned notice to shareholders of Packages Limited prior to its publication in newspapers.

The appended notice will be published in newspapers namely Business Recorder [English] and Nawa-i-Waqt [Urdu] on Monday, 13 May 2024.

Yours sincerely,

For PACKAGES LIMITED

Iqra Sajjad

Company Secretary

Encl: As above

