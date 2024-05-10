SEC/43/PKGS
May 10, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Sub: Credit of Final Cash Dividend and Related Notice to Shareholders (Pre-Publication)
In accordance with Clause 5.6.9 (b) of the PSX Rule Book, please find enclosed herewith a copy of the captioned notice to shareholders of Packages Limited prior to its publication in newspapers.
The appended notice will be published in newspapers namely Business Recorder [English] and Nawa-i-Waqt [Urdu] on Monday, 13 May 2024.
Yours sincerely,
For PACKAGES LIMITED
Iqra Sajjad
Company Secretary
Encl: As above
