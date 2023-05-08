Advanced search
    PKGS   PK0010001011

PACKAGES LIMITED

(PKGS)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-04
379.90 PKR   -2.37%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Packages : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

05/08/2023 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEC/69/PKGS

Karachi

08 May 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Sub: Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting

In accordance with Clause 5.6.9 (b) of the PSX Rule Book, please find enclosed herewith a copy of captioned notice to shareholders of Packages Limited, subsequent to its publication in newspapers.

The appended notice has been published in newspapers, namely Business Recorder [English] and Nawa-i-Waqt [Urdu], today i.e. on Monday, 08 May 2023.

Yours sincerely,

For PACKAGES LIMITED

Iqra Sajjad

Company Secretary

Business Recorder

Dated: 08 May 2023

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Nawa-i-Waqt

Dated: 08 May 2023

www.packages.com.pk

shares.desk@packages.com.pk

Disclaimer

Packages Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 07:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 122 B 430 M 430 M
Net income 2022 6 926 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Net Debt 2022 69 507 M 245 M 245 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,13x
Yield 2022 7,43%
Capitalization 33 955 M 120 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,5%
Managers and Directors
Syed Hyder Ali Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Khurram Raza Bakhtayari Chief Financial Officer
Towfiq Habib Chinoy Chairman
Faizan Mahmood Group Head-Information Technology
Sajjad Iftikhar Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACKAGES LIMITED2.63%120
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA5.83%12 060
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-6.58%11 227
SIG GROUP AG26.93%10 990
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-2.75%9 532
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY15.51%7 894
