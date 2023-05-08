Packages : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

|
SEC/69/PKGS
Karachi
08 May 2023
The General Manager
|
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Sub: Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting
In accordance with Clause 5.6.9 (b) of the PSX Rule Book, please find enclosed herewith a copy of captioned notice to shareholders of Packages Limited, subsequent to its publication in newspapers.
The appended notice has been published in newspapers, namely Business Recorder [English] and Nawa-i-Waqt [Urdu], today i.e. on Monday, 08 May 2023.
Yours sincerely,
For PACKAGES LIMITED
Iqra Sajjad
Company Secretary