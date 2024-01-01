SEC/02/PKGS 01 January 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Sub: Notice to Shareholders regarding Transfer of Shares Registrar / Transfer Agent Services (Post Publication)

Please find enclosed herewith a copy of the captioned notice to the shareholders of Packages Limited subsequent to its publication.

The appended notice has respectively been published in newspapers namely Business Recorder [English] and Nawa-i-Waqt [Urdu] on Saturday, 30 December 2023.

Yours Sincerely,

For PACKAGES LIMITED

Iqra Sajjad

Company Secretary