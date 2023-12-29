Sec/147/PKGS
29 December 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.
Stock Exchange Building, Stock Exchange Road,
Off: I.I. Chundrigar Road,
Karachi 74000.
Dear Sir / Madam
SUB: TRANSFER OF SHARES REGISTRAR / TRANSFER AGENT SERVICES
This is to inform you that the Share Registrar Services has been transferred from "FAMCO Associates (Pvt.) Limited" to "FAMCO Share Registration Services (Pvt.) Limited" which is a wholly owned subsidiary of FAMCO Associates (Pvt.) Limited, with effect from January 1, 2024.
The office address, telephone numbers and public dealing timings will remain unchanged and are as under for the ease of reference of our shareholders.
ADDRESS
8-F, Near Hotel Faran, Nursery, Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.
Tel: 34380101-5,34384621-3
Email :info.shares@famcosrs.com
Website :www.famcosrs.com
PUBLIC DEALING TIMINGS
Monday to Thursday
:
9:00 am to 12:30 pm and 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm
Friday
:
9:00 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
Lunch & Prayer Break :
1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.
(Friday 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm)
Saturday & Sunday
:
Closed
Shareholders are requested to contact the above Shares Registrar for all matters related to share registration services.
You may please inform the TRE certificate holder of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
For PACKAGES LIMITED
Iqra Sajjad
Company Secretary
The Executive Director
Monitoring and Enforcement Division, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue,
Islamabad.
