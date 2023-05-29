Advanced search
    PKGS   PK0010001011

PACKAGES LIMITED

(PKGS)
2023-05-25
392.07 PKR   -0.49%
Packages : True Copy of Resolution(s) Passed and Adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
05/23Packages : Corporate briefing session
PU
05/23Packages : Notice under Section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017
PU
Packages : True Copy of Resolution(s) Passed and Adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting

05/29/2023 | 04:25am EDT
SEC/84/PKGS

29 May 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Sub: True Copy of Resolution(s) Passed and Adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting

ln accordance with Clause 5.6.9 (b) of the PSX Rule Book, we are pleased to enclose herewith a certified true copy of the resolution(s) passed and adopted by the members at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Packages Limited held today on 29 May 2023 at 09:30 a.m. at Karachi and via Zoom.

Yours Sincerely,

For Packages Limited

Iqra Sajjad

Company Secretary

TRUE COPY OF THE ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS PASSED AND ADOPTED BY

THE MEMBERS AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF PACKAGES LIMITED HELD ON 29 MAY 2023

1. To confirm the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 28 April 2023

"RESOLVED THAT the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 28 April 2023, be and are hereby approved."

2. To elect ten directors of the Company in accordance with Section 159 of the Companies Act, 2017 for a period of three years.

"RESOLVED THAT the number of persons who gave consent to act as such, being equal to the number of Directors to be elected, the ten persons mentioned below be and are hereby, elected for a period of three years commencing from 29 May 2023."

  1. Mr. Towfiq Habib Chinoy
  2. Syed Hyder Ali
  3. Syed Shahid Ali
  4. Mr. Hasan Askari
  5. Mr. Atif Aslam Bajwa
  6. Ms. Saba Kamal
  7. Mr. Tariq Iqbal Khan
  8. Syed Aslam Mehdi
  9. Mr. Josef Meinrad Mueller
  10. Mr. Irfan Mustafa

Certified true copy

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Packages Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 08:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
