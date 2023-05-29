Packages : True Copy of Resolution(s) Passed and Adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting

ln accordance with Clause 5.6.9 (b) of the PSX Rule Book, we are pleased to enclose herewith a certified true copy of the resolution(s) passed and adopted by the members at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Packages Limited held today on 29 May 2023 at 09:30 a.m. at Karachi and via Zoom.

Sub: True Copy of Resolution(s) Passed and Adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting

TRUE COPY OF THE ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS PASSED AND ADOPTED BY

THE MEMBERS AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF PACKAGES LIMITED HELD ON 29 MAY 2023

1. To confirm the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 28 April 2023

"RESOLVED THAT the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 28 April 2023, be and are hereby approved."

2. To elect ten directors of the Company in accordance with Section 159 of the Companies Act, 2017 for a period of three years.

"RESOLVED THAT the number of persons who gave consent to act as such, being equal to the number of Directors to be elected, the ten persons mentioned below be and are hereby, elected for a period of three years commencing from 29 May 2023."

Mr. Towfiq Habib Chinoy Syed Hyder Ali Syed Shahid Ali Mr. Hasan Askari Mr. Atif Aslam Bajwa Ms. Saba Kamal Mr. Tariq Iqbal Khan Syed Aslam Mehdi Mr. Josef Meinrad Mueller Mr. Irfan Mustafa

Certified true copy

Company Secretary