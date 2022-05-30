Packages : True copy of Resolution(s) Passed and Adopted at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting - PKGS

ln accordance with Clause 5.6.9(b) of the PSX Rule Book, we are pleased to enclose herewith a certified true copy of the resolution(s) passed and adopted by the shareholders in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Packages Limited held on 30 May 2022 at 09:30 a.m. at Karachi and via Zoom.

CERTIFIED TRUE COPY OF THE RESOLUTIONS PASSED AND ADOPTED AT THE

EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF PACKAGES LIMITED

HELD ON 30 MAY 2022

"RESOLVED that Packages Limited ("Company") be and is hereby authorized to invest Rs. 3,173.13 million (excluding transaction costs) for acquisition of 3,375,665 ordinary shares i.e. 35% in Sanofi- Aventis Pakistan Limited (a listed associated company) with a maximum of up to Rs. 4,793.50 million (excluding transaction costs) for acquisition of 5,099,469 ordinary shares i.e. 52.87% (in case other members of Investor Consortium do not take-up their proportional share of 17.87%.) in accordance with the terms of Share Purchase Agreement subject to fulfilment of all applicable legal conditions including under take-over laws and applicable corporate and regulatory approvals."

"FURTHER RESOLVED that the approval of the shareholders be and is hereby accorded, as to the acquisition of such number of ordinary shares of Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited (which may be up to 585,254 ordinary shares constituting 6.07% shareholding of Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited) as may be offered and acquired in accordance with the provisions Part IX of the Securities Act 2015 and the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017, under consent of the Investor Consortium at such price as may be determined under the applicable regulations."

"FURTHER RESOLVED that the approval of the shareholders be and is hereby accorded, as permitted in Regulation 6 of the Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations 2017, that the limits of the above investments shall not lapse after 12 months and shall continue to be valid and effective till the time the limits are fully utilized."

"FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and/or Company Secretary of the Company be and are hereby authorized, singly and/or jointly to take all necessary steps, measures and actions for execution and implementation of the foregoing resolutions including but not limited to obtaining applicable regulatory approvals and completing all other applicable corporate filing requirements."

Certified true copy

Company Secretary