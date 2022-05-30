Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Packages Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKGS   PK0010001011

PACKAGES LIMITED

(PKGS)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  05-26
401.82 PKR   +2.05%
11:39aPACKAGES : True copy of Resolution(s) Passed and Adopted at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting - PKGS
PU
04/30Packages Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28PACKAGES : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Packages : True copy of Resolution(s) Passed and Adopted at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting - PKGS

05/30/2022 | 11:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEC/88/PKGS

30 May 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: True Copy of Resolution(s) Passed and Adopted at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting

ln accordance with Clause 5.6.9(b) of the PSX Rule Book, we are pleased to enclose herewith a certified true copy of the resolution(s) passed and adopted by the shareholders in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Packages Limited held on 30 May 2022 at 09:30 a.m. at Karachi and via Zoom.

Yours sincerely,

For PACKAGES LIMITED

Iqra Sajjad

Company Secretary

Encl: as above

CERTIFIED TRUE COPY OF THE RESOLUTIONS PASSED AND ADOPTED AT THE

EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF PACKAGES LIMITED

HELD ON 30 MAY 2022

"RESOLVED that Packages Limited ("Company") be and is hereby authorized to invest Rs. 3,173.13 million (excluding transaction costs) for acquisition of 3,375,665 ordinary shares i.e. 35% in Sanofi- Aventis Pakistan Limited (a listed associated company) with a maximum of up to Rs. 4,793.50 million (excluding transaction costs) for acquisition of 5,099,469 ordinary shares i.e. 52.87% (in case other members of Investor Consortium do not take-up their proportional share of 17.87%.) in accordance with the terms of Share Purchase Agreement subject to fulfilment of all applicable legal conditions including under take-over laws and applicable corporate and regulatory approvals."

"FURTHER RESOLVED that the approval of the shareholders be and is hereby accorded, as to the acquisition of such number of ordinary shares of Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited (which may be up to 585,254 ordinary shares constituting 6.07% shareholding of Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited) as may be offered and acquired in accordance with the provisions Part IX of the Securities Act 2015 and the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017, under consent of the Investor Consortium at such price as may be determined under the applicable regulations."

"FURTHER RESOLVED that the approval of the shareholders be and is hereby accorded, as permitted in Regulation 6 of the Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations 2017, that the limits of the above investments shall not lapse after 12 months and shall continue to be valid and effective till the time the limits are fully utilized."

"FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and/or Company Secretary of the Company be and are hereby authorized, singly and/or jointly to take all necessary steps, measures and actions for execution and implementation of the foregoing resolutions including but not limited to obtaining applicable regulatory approvals and completing all other applicable corporate filing requirements."

Certified true copy

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Packages Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PACKAGES LIMITED
11:39aPACKAGES : True copy of Resolution(s) Passed and Adopted at the Extra Ordinary General Mee..
PU
04/30Packages Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28PACKAGES : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2022
PU
04/19PACKAGES : Board Meeting and Announcement of Closed Period for the Quarter Ended 31 March ..
PU
04/12Packages Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/08PACKAGES : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
PU
04/08PACKAGES : Notice of Annual General Meeting (Post Publication)
PU
04/07PACKAGES : Notice of Annual General Meeting (Pre-Publication)
PU
03/29PACKAGES : Financial Results for Year Ended 31 December 2021
PU
03/21PACKAGES : Board Meeting for Year Ended 31 December 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 111 B 550 M 550 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35 752 M 177 M 177 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart PACKAGES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Packages Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACKAGES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 400,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Syed Hyder Ali Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Khurram Raza Bakhtayari Chief Financial Officer
Towfiq Habib Chinoy Chairman
Sajjad Iftikhar Chief Investment Officer
Hasan Askari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACKAGES LIMITED-19.19%177
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY4.96%18 276
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA17.44%14 853
WESTROCK COMPANY10.55%12 498
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-20.97%10 591
MONDI PLC-14.54%9 548