Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) announced today that its Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share will be paid to shareholders of record as of December 18, 2023 with a payment date of January 15, 2024. Future declaration of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination by PCA’s Board of Directors.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and a leading producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 86 corrugated products plants and related facilities.

