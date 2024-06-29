CONTENTS PREVIOUS NEXT

Executive Statement

Mark W. Kowlzan June 28, 2024 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer To all Stakeholders,

At PCA, we have always taken a long-term view when it comes to running our business. Our time, effort and financial investments are focused on actions that create value for all our stakeholders. In last year's Responsibility Report, we shared our goal to become a net-zero carbon emissions company by 2050 and our intentions to explore biogenic carbon capture and storage (CCS), which represents the next frontier for our circular bioeconomy.

During 2023, we made considerable progress advancing our exploration of CCS with the selection of a technology partner, the completion of a feasibility study, the planning and arrangement for a pilot trial to begin in the third quarter of 2024, discussions with potential carbon dioxide (CO2) transport and storage partners, monitoring of federal and state-level legislation and permit processes, and the continued advancement of our in-house Carbon Neutrality team's knowledge base, including a site visit to tour and learn about a similar technology already in use in a different industry.

While our goal to have our first CCS facility operational by the end of 2028 remains on schedule, we are not relying on CCS to reach our short-term climate target. To achieve our 2030 target, our plan includes investing in energy attribute certificates for more than half of this target, which financially supports the development of large-scale renewable energy projects bringing additional carbon-free energy capacity to North America. During 2023, we evaluated several developers and projects and bid on a large- scale project. We are continuing our efforts and bidding and remain on track for our 2030 target.

For two decades, PCA has created value from robust, strategic, cost-reducing and process improvement capital spending in our converting facilities and mills. Moving forward, to ensure all major mill capital projects consider the impact on our carbon footprint, we have implemented an internal price on carbon to evaluate changes in scopes 1 and 2 emissions and to broadly engage our employees in helping us identify opportunities for low-carbon or emission-free alternatives.

We continue to believe we are in a strong position to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Our confidence is due to our sourcing of primary raw materials from carbon sinks (sustainably managed forests), creation and use of biogenic energy from wood waste, high product recycling rates, our proven track record of effective capital deployment, the capabilities of our people, and our potential to capture and permanently store biogenic CO2.

