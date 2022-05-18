Packaging Corporation of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) announced today that it intends to increase the quarterly cash dividend on its common stock to an annual payout of $5.00 per share from $4.00 per share, a 25% increase. The first quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share will be paid to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022 with a payment date of July 15, 2022. Future declaration of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination by PCA’s Board of Directors.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Mark W. Kowlzan, Chairman & CEO of PCA, said, “Today’s announcement of an increase in our dividend demonstrates PCA’s overall operational and financial strength, as well as our disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation. We are committed to generating value for our shareholders.”

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and a leading producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 90 corrugated products plants and related facilities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518006018/en/