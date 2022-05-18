Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Packaging Corporation of America
  News
  Summary
    PKG   US6951561090

PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA

(PKG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/18 04:05:07 pm EDT
151.02 USD   -4.86%
Packaging Corp of America Ups Quarterly Dividend to $1.25/Share From $1/Share, Payable July 15 to Shareholders of Record on June 15
MT
Packaging Corporation of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase
BU
05/05PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Packaging Corporation of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase

05/18/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) announced today that it intends to increase the quarterly cash dividend on its common stock to an annual payout of $5.00 per share from $4.00 per share, a 25% increase. The first quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share will be paid to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022 with a payment date of July 15, 2022. Future declaration of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination by PCA’s Board of Directors.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Mark W. Kowlzan, Chairman & CEO of PCA, said, “Today’s announcement of an increase in our dividend demonstrates PCA’s overall operational and financial strength, as well as our disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation. We are committed to generating value for our shareholders.”

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and a leading producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 90 corrugated products plants and related facilities.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 633 M - -
Net income 2022 1 078 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 497 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 14 745 M 14 745 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 15 200
Free-Float 98,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark W. Kowlzan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert P. Mundy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Schneider Chief Information Officer & Vice President
D. Ray Shirley SVP-Corporate Engineering & Process Technology
Samuel M. Mencoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA14.24%14 745
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY1.94%18 228
WESTROCK COMPANY8.50%12 266
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-21.41%10 355
MONDI PLC-14.49%9 444
SIG GROUP AG-21.37%6 807