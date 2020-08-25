Packaging Corporation of America : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Log in
08/25/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) announced today that its Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share will be paid to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2020 with a payment date of October 15, 2020. Future declaration of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination by PCA’s Board of Directors.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 93 corrugated products plants and related facilities.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 512 M - -
Net income 2020 439 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 530 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
Yield 2020 3,06%
Capitalization 9 389 M 9 389 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Packaging Corporation of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 100,31 $
Last Close Price 99,72 $
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark W. Kowlzan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert P. Mundy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Schneider Chief Information Officer & Vice President
D. Ray Shirley SVP-Corporate Engineering & Process Technology
Paul T. Stecko Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-14.31%9 389
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-23.60%14 651
MONDI PLC-15.85%9 446
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.54.85%8 932
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-9.98%8 623
WESTROCK COMPANY-27.10%8 121
