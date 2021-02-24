Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Packaging Corporation of America    PKG

PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA

(PKG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Packaging Corporation of America : Declares Quarterly Dividend

02/24/2021 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) announced today that its Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share will be paid to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2021 with a payment date of April 15, 2021. Future declaration of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination by PCA’s Board of Directors.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 90 corrugated products plants and related facilities.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
05:02pPACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
03:54pPACKAGING OF AMERICA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
02/08PACKAGING OF AMERICA : PCA Tomahawk Named an Educator of the Year by TEAPIE
PU
02/01PACKAGING OF AMERICA : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Packaging Corp. of..
MT
01/27PACKAGING CORP. : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/27PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
01/27PACKAGING OF AMERICA : Q4 Results Miss Street Views
MT
01/27PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Res..
BU
01/27PACKAGING OF AMERICA : Earnings Flash (PKG) PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA Rep..
MT
01/27PACKAGING OF AMERICA : Earnings Flash (PKG) PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA Rep..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 661 M - -
Net income 2020 475 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 498 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
Yield 2020 2,42%
Capitalization 12 574 M 12 574 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Packaging Corporation of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 131,73 $
Last Close Price 133,54 $
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark W. Kowlzan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert P. Mundy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Schneider Chief Information Officer & Vice President
D. Ray Shirley SVP-Corporate Engineering & Process Technology
Samuel M. Mencoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-3.17%12 574
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY0.91%19 723
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC4.36%12 377
MONDI PLC3.66%12 077
WESTROCK COMPANY0.71%11 885
NINE DRAGONS PAPER (HOLDINGS) LIMITED18.91%8 315
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ