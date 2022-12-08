Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Packaging Corporation of America
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKG   US6951561090

PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA

(PKG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-12-08 pm EST
135.96 USD   +0.56%
05:02pPackaging Corporation of America Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
11/03PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10/27Deutsche Bank Adjusts Packaging Corp of America Price Target to $99 From $104, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Packaging Corporation of America Declares Quarterly Dividend

12/08/2022 | 05:02pm EST
Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) announced today that its Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share will be paid to shareholders of record as of December 19, 2022 with a payment date of January 13, 2023. Future declaration of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination by PCA’s Board of Directors.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and a leading producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 89 corrugated products plants and related facilities.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 537 M - -
Net income 2022 1 026 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 783 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 12 421 M 12 421 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 15 200
Free-Float 98,4%
Technical analysis trends PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 135,20 $
Average target price 127,61 $
Spread / Average Target -5,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark W. Kowlzan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert P. Mundy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Schneider Chief Information Officer & Vice President
D. Ray Shirley SVP-Corporate Engineering & Process Technology
Samuel M. Mencoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-0.70%12 421
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-23.05%12 857
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-27.33%9 537
WESTROCK COMPANY-18.98%9 145
MONDI PLC-19.14%8 719
SIG GROUP AG-17.91%8 500