Packaging Corporation of America Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Packaging Corporation of America reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 1,952.1 million compared to USD 2,237.3 million a year ago. Net income was USD 202.7 million compared to USD 301.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.25 compared to USD 3.22 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.24 compared to USD 3.2 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was USD 3,928.4 million compared to USD 4,373.7 million a year ago. Net income was USD 392.8 million compared to USD 555.7 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 4.37 compared to USD 5.93 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 4.35 compared to USD 5.91 a year ago.