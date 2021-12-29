Log in
    PKG   US6951561090

PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA

(PKG)
Packaging Corporation of America Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating Results

12/29/2021 | 02:52pm EST
Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) will hold a conference call on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. Fourth quarter and full year earnings results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 370-2526 (U.S. and Canada) or (720) 634-2764 (International) by 8:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call leader will be Mark Kowlzan, and the conference ID is 2794141 .

A replay of the call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on January 27, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 10, 2022. To access the recording, please dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The passcode is 2794141.

This call will also be webcast and accessible at PCA’s website at www.packagingcorp.com.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and a leading producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 90 corrugated products plants and related facilities.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 609 M - -
Net income 2021 819 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 303 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 3,01%
Capitalization 12 590 M 12 590 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 15 200
Free-Float 98,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 133,48 $
Average target price 142,67 $
Spread / Average Target 6,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark W. Kowlzan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert P. Mundy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Schneider Chief Information Officer & Vice President
D. Ray Shirley SVP-Corporate Engineering & Process Technology
Samuel M. Mencoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-3.21%12 590
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-6.13%18 074
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC25.24%13 868
MONDI PLC5.47%11 812
WESTROCK COMPANY1.52%11 626
SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG22.59%9 271