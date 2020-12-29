Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Packaging Corporation of America    PKG

PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA

(PKG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Packaging Corporation of America : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operating Results

12/29/2020 | 01:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) will hold a conference call on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. Fourth quarter and full year earnings results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

To access the conference call, please dial (855) 730-0288 (U.S. and Canada) or (832) 412-2295 (International) by 9:15 a.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call leader will be Mark Kowlzan, and the conference ID is 3857029.

A replay of the call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on January 28, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 11, 2021. To access the recording, please dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The passcode is 3857029.

This call will also be webcast and accessible at PCA’s website at www.packagingcorp.com.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 92 corrugated products plants and related facilities.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
01:58pPACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Q..
BU
12/18PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/14PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in ..
AQ
12/10PACKAGING OF AMERICA : Lifts Quarterly Cash Dividend by 27%
MT
12/10PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Announces 27% Dividend Increase
BU
12/07KeyBanc Upgrades Packaging Corp. of America to Sector Weight From Underweight..
MT
12/01PACKAGING OF AMERICA : PCA Tomahawk Named an Educator of the Year by TEAPIE
PU
11/27Insider at Packaging Corp of America (PKG) Makes Significant Sale of Stock
MT
11/26Packaging Corp of America (PKG) Insider Makes Significant Share Sale
MT
11/25INSIDER TRENDS : Packaging Corp of America Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 640 M - -
Net income 2020 471 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 462 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,6x
Yield 2020 2,31%
Capitalization 12 879 M 12 879 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,16x
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Packaging Corporation of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 118,50 $
Last Close Price 136,78 $
Spread / Highest target 9,67%
Spread / Average Target -13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark W. Kowlzan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert P. Mundy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Schneider Chief Information Officer & Vice President
D. Ray Shirley SVP-Corporate Engineering & Process Technology
Paul T. Stecko Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA21.53%12 879
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY8.06%19 415
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.175.74%18 724
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC11.62%11 978
WESTROCK COMPANY2.33%11 552
MONDI PLC-3.58%11 140
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ