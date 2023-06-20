Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Packaging Corporation of America
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKG   US6951561090

PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA

(PKG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:55:41 2023-06-20 pm EDT
131.73 USD   -0.52%
Packaging Corporation of America Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Operating Results
BU
06/14PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/04Packaging Corp Of America : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Packaging Corporation of America Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Operating Results

06/20/2023 | 02:39pm EDT
Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss second quarter 2023 results. The conference call leader will be Mark Kowlzan. Second quarter earnings results will be released after the market closes on Monday, July 24, 2023.

To access the conference call, you may pre-register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10173951/f561e5615b. Once you have registered, you will receive your dial-in number. When dialing in the day of the call, please ask to join the Packaging Corporation of America earnings call.

If you prefer not to pre-register, you may dial in the day of the call using these toll-free numbers: 866-777-2509 (U.S.), 866-605-3852 (Canada) or 412-317-5413 (International) by 8:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). Please ask to join the Packaging Corporation of America earnings call.

A replay of the call will also be available from July 25, 2023 until August 8, 2023. To access the recording, please dial toll free 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or (412) 317-0088 (International). The replay Access Code is: 8004934.

This call will also be webcast and accessible at PCA’s website at www.packagingcorp.com. Please go to the Investor Relations tab to access the call.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and a leading producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 86 corrugated products plants and related facilities.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 963 M - -
Net income 2023 746 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 041 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 3,78%
Capitalization 11 797 M 11 797 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
EV / Sales 2024 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 15 100
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Packaging Corporation of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 132,42 $
Average target price 129,90 $
Spread / Average Target -1,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark W. Kowlzan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert P. Mundy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Schneider Chief Information Officer & Vice President
D. Ray Shirley SVP-Corporate Engineering & Process Technology
Samuel M. Mencoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA3.53%11 797
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-7.65%11 099
SIG GROUP AG23.96%10 684
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-3.53%9 377
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY16.90%7 989
MONDI PLC-11.42%7 749
