Packaging Corporation of America : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter 2021 results. Third quarter earnings results will be released after the market closes on Monday, October 25, 2021.

To access the conference call, please dial (855) 730-0288 (U.S. and Canada) or (832) 412-2295 (International) by 8:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call leader will be Mark Kowlzan, and the conference ID is 2253659 .

A replay of the call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on October 26, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 9, 2021. To access the recording, please dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The passcode is 2253659.

This call will also be webcast and accessible at PCA’s website at www.packagingcorp.com.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and a leading producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 89 corrugated products plants and related facilities.

