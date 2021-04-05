Log in
Packaging Corporation of America : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Operating Results

04/05/2021 | 01:59pm EDT
Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss first quarter 2021 results. First quarter earnings results will be released after the market closes on Monday, April 26, 2021.

To access the conference call, please dial (855) 730-0288 (U.S. and Canada) or (832) 412-2295 (International) by 8:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call leader will be Mark Kowlzan, and the conference ID is 4555529.

A replay of the call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on April 27, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 11, 2021. To access the recording, please dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The passcode is 4555529.

This call will also be webcast and accessible at PCA’s website at www.packagingcorp.com.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 90 corrugated products plants and related facilities.


© Business Wire 2021
