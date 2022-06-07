Log in
    PKG   US6951561090

PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA

(PKG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/07 01:52:04 pm EDT
160.81 USD   -0.02%
05/20 PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18 Packaging Corp of America Ups Quarterly Dividend to $1.25/Share From $1/Share, Payable July 15 to Shareholders of Record on June 15
MT
05/18 Packaging Corporation of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase
BU
Packaging Corporation of America's Chief Executive Officer to Participate in BMO's 2022 Chemicals & Packaging Summit Conference

06/07/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
Packaging Corporation of America’s (NYSE: PKG) Chief Executive Officer, Mark Kowlzan, will participate in a group meeting as well as host 1x1 meetings at BMO’s 2022 Chemicals & Packaging Conference on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Joining Mr. Kowlzan will be Executive Vice President and CFO, Robert Mundy and Senior Vice President of Corporate Engineering and Process Technology, Ray Shirley.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and a leading producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 90 corrugated products plants and related facilities.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 633 M - -
Net income 2022 1 078 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 497 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 14 940 M 14 940 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 15 200
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Duration : Period :
Packaging Corporation of America Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 160,84 $
Average target price 167,40 $
Spread / Average Target 4,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark W. Kowlzan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert P. Mundy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Schneider Chief Information Officer & Vice President
D. Ray Shirley SVP-Corporate Engineering & Process Technology
Samuel M. Mencoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA16.87%14 940
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY0.23%17 516
WESTROCK COMPANY9.54%12 383
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-21.57%10 491
MONDI PLC-14.54%9 481
SIG GROUP AG-16.50%9 127