Packaging Corporation of America

PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA

(PKG)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Packaging of America : PCA Tomahawk Named an Educator of the Year by TEAPIE

12/01/2020 | 05:59pm EST
News

PCA Tomahawk Named an Educator of the Year by TEAPIE

December 1, 2020

PCA's containerboard mill in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, was recently recognized as one of the 2019-2020 Educators of the Year by Tomahawk Extended Area Partners in Education (TEAPIE).

TEAPIE's mission is to develop and promote a business, educational and community partnership that helps area students become successful adults. PCA Tomahawk supports TEAPIE ﬁnancially, but it's the hours of volunteering by PCA employees that really make the diﬀerence.

The Tomahawk mill's training center also hosts TEAPIE's annual Mini Business World, where seventh-

PCA Tomahawk team members receive TEAPIE's Educator of the Year award.

grade students create their own businesses from the ground up. They elect oﬃcers, create a business plan, develop and build a product, and deliver a presentation Shark Tank-style to more than 100 people, including school staﬀ and mill employees. The event teaches students about economics, ﬁnances, competition and entrepreneurship.

PCA Tomahawk supports the educational community in additional ways, including:

  • • Several PCA employees assist TEAPIE by conducting mock interviews with high school students, giving them practice and providing valuable feedback.

  • • PCA engineers spend a day at Summer Opportunity with Advanced Rigor (SOAR) Camp each summer, teaching science to gifted and talented children.

  • • PCA represents TEAPIE and the business community by having employees on the TEAPIE board. As part of the board, PCA employees provide valuable input regarding school curriculum that best positions students for a successful future.

According to Roxanne Klinger of PCA Tomahawk: "The involvement that PCA encourages of their employees is instrumental in supporting TEAPIE's mission to help educate our students about future career possibilities and help to sustain - and not drain - our Tomahawk community of our educational resources. We are honored to be named one of their Educators of the Year."

To learn more, please visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TEAPIEWI.

1 North Field Court, Lake Forest, IL 60045

(800) 456-4725

www.packagingcorp.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Packaging Corporation of America published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 22:58:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
