PACS Group, Inc. (“PACS” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 21,428,572 shares of its common stock being sold by the Company at a public offering price of $21.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $450 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In addition, certain selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,214,284 shares of the Company’s common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. PACS will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling stockholders. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 11, 2024, under the ticker symbol “PACS.” The offering is expected to close on April 15, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Truist Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers. Stephens Inc., KeyBanc Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co. and Regions Securities LLC are acting as co-manager.

A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 388 Greenwich Street, New York, New York 10013, Attention: General Counsel, facsimile number: +1 (646) 291-1469; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Equity Syndicate Desk, facsimile number: +1 (212) 622-8358; and Truist Securities, Inc. at 3333 Peachtree Road NE, 11th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30326, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, facsimile number: (404) 816-8535.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About PACS Group, Inc.

PACS is a holding company investing in post-acute healthcare facilities, professionals, and ancillary services. Founded in 2013, PACS is one of the largest post-acute platforms in the United States. Its independent subsidiaries operate over 200 post-acute care facilities across nine states serving over 20,000 patients daily.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410079819/en/